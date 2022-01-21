Nicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her mom

For most of 2020, movie theaters were closed due to the pandemic. They finally reopened last year, and more people started to see films again in person when the vaccine became available. One major change made to AMC Theatres last year was the promo that plays before every movie. It features Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman promoting AMC, and the video has become a fan-favorite online. Kidman's tribute to the movies has been turned into memes, t-shirts, and more. Turns out, Kidman wasn't fully aware of her AMC ad's impact until she was discussing her new movie, Being the Ricardos, with The Playlist.

