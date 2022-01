Is your New Year's resolution to prioritize your mental health this year?! Dr. Rachel Luckman sat down with Shelley Rome to answer all of your questions regarding therapy. What is out of network versus in network? What is couples therapy like? What’s the most important part of finding a therapist? Do you have any self-help book recommendations? These questions and more are answered by Dr. Luckman above, however one of the most important questions is how does one even go about finding a therapist?

