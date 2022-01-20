February 5, 1955 - January 13, 2022. Kevin Van Dyke , 66, of Portland, died Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Kevin Van Dyke, 66, of Portland, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Kevin was born on February 5, 1955, the eldest of four children of Ervin and Jane (Bernards) Van Dyke. He was raised in Verboort and attended Visitation Grade School. He graduated from Jesuit High School in 1973, and the education and values he learned at Jesuit remained important to him throughout his life. He attended Oregon College of Education (now Western Oregon University) for three years before returning home to work on the family farm and continue his father's commercial spraying business.

Kevin served as a Director of the Forest Grove Rural Fire Protection District for 40 years and was a member of the Oregon Fire District Directors Association (OFDDA). He was also involved in other local and state-wide boards and commissions, including the Visitation Catholic Church Pastoral Council, Verboort Sausage and Kraut Dinner committee, Jesuit Alumni Food Drives, Oregon Fish and Wildlife Access Habitat Committee, cofounder of the NW Rafters Association, and ride leader for BOB bicycle meetup group and the Cascade Bicycle Association.

Kevin was an avid outdoorsman and athlete. He enjoyed hunting, camping, clamming, rafting, kayaking, hiking, backpacking and bicycling. Favorite areas were the high Cascades and the Columbia River Gorge. He was an endurance cyclist and participated as a rider or crew member on numerous rides across the country. He was a Race Across Oregon (RAO) record holder, RAAM qualifier and finisher of the elite Furnace Creek 508.

He is predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law, Herb VanderZanden.

Kevin is survived by his best friend and companion, Julie Pearl and sisters and brothers-in-law, Charlene VanderZanden, Bev and Dave Schalk, and Jan and Steve Foltz. He is also survived by daughters Bree Strassel, Aimee Nemeyer, Cayla Swift and Darcie VanDyke, as well as eight nieces, one nephew, six grandchildren and his godfather, John Bernards.

Rite of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Visitation Catholic Church, Verboort, with internment to follow at Visitation Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Kevin's name to the Oregon and SW Washington Chapter of the ALS Association or to Jesuit High School Scholarship Fund

