June 23, 1927 - December 27, 2021. Wilfred (Bill) Earl James, 94, of Forest Grove, formerly of Vernonia, died December 27, 2021 at OHSU Medical Center.

Bill was born in Glenwood,Â Oregon to Frank & Josephine James, fifth of eight children. The family moved to Hillsboro in 1941.Â

Bill joined the military in 1943 at the age of 16 serving for six years, returned home and married his childhood sweetheart Elaine Barber in 1949.Â Bill's familyÂ lived on a farm in Hillsboro until retirement when Bill and Elaine moved to Nedonna Beach and then to Vernonia.

Bill's wife Elaine preceded him in death 10 years ago. Bill is survived by hisÂ brothers, Edwin and Don James; children,Â Valerie Mack, Jerilyn Cropp and Wilfred James; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be held in late Spring in Vernonia.

