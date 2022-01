As the mortgage industry is seeming to shift from a refi market to a purchase market, and lenders seek to offer the most efficient and enjoyable experience for their borrowers, how does appraisal modernization fit in? In this webinar, Brian Zitin of Reggora will chat with Darren Bridgers and Fawnda Starkes of Alcova Mortgage to discuss what changes they made in 2021 and what they’re expecting for 2022.

