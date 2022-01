ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - After seeing our previous story about a Vietnam Veteran's stolen golf cart, several Fox Carolina viewers are donating funds to get it replaced. Robert Pepper, a disabled veteran in Anderson, says his 2015 Club Car Golf Cart was stolen on December 20th around 3 a.m. Surveillance video shows a person walking onto his property and backing the golf cart down the driveway. The Anderson County Sheriff's department says they are investigating and whoever is responsible will be charged with grand larceny.

ANDERSON, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO