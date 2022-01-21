Chile markets rally as Boric readies Cabinet

Editor's note: Catch Randy Martinson and AgweekTV's Michelle Rook every Friday after markets close on the Agweek Market Wrap at agweek.com. December was a tough month for the grains, especially wheat. And January had not been too kind to the grains until the third week of the month. The U.S. Department of Agriculture did their data dump the previous week and it brought little in the way of new news to the market. In reality the reports were slightly negative wheat, neutral corn, and friendly soybeans. Now with the reports out of the way, the market has been focusing on South American weather and US export demand.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO