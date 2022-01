Bio I am strategic advisor and counsel to the leadership team, with responsibility for the ongoing management of relationships with key clients, as well as creation and maintenance of cross-departmental relationships Career History Prior to joining Quorsus, I worked in various roles at the Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) since 2011. Most recently, I served as the Head of Regulation and Compliance for ICE Clear Europe, ICE's London-based clearing house which clears OTC and Exchange Traded Derivatives contracts across the commodities, interest rates, equities, and credit asset classes. Prior to this role, I was the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer for ICE Trade Vault Europe, ICE's European trade repository.

