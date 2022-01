DALLAS – Iraqi Airways (IA) becomes the latest airline to add the A220 to its fleet. Its first, registered YI-ARF, was delivered on Jan. 7 from Airbus’ Mirabel plant. YI-ARF is the first of five A220s to be delivered to IA, with the airline aiming to renew its fleet. IA will become the second A220 operator in the Middle East, following EgyptAir, which took delivery of its first of the aircraft in 2019.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 13 DAYS AGO