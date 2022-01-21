ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch this Kazakh pop video for the maximum weirdness of Casio’s singing robot keyboard

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLook, I don’t want to say that Casio missed a marketing opportunity here and buried the lede on their awesomely bizarre singing robot keyboard. I’m just saying watch this video and you tell me. It comes from...

Variety

FKA Twigs Talks ‘Caprisongs’ Mixtape, Working With the Weeknd and ‘Learning to Turn Pain Into Joy’

With her just-released “Caprisongs” mixtape and a fresh affiliation with a new label, Atlantic, British singer-songwriter-producer FKA Twigs ups the ante on her eerily experimental sound and intimately nuanced lyrics and goes big. That’s not only because the genre-jumbling, multi-octave performer has invited brand-name featured guests such as Jorja Smith and the Weeknd to the party that is “Caprisongs.” Rather, it’s because the Gloucester, U.K.-born artist — real name Tahliah Barnett — is having any kind of party at all. The bottom line on Twigs has long been that her most ambitious music was deeply emotional and uncompromising. Darkly avant-garde, aggressive...
The FADER

Watch The Weeknd’s music video for “Sacrifice”

I'm only two listens through The Weeknd's just-released album Dawn FM, but it's won me over pretty convincingly. The sleazy disco-pop he delivered on After Hours gets muddied into something stranger but no less accessible, something you can hear on songs like "Sacrifice." It immediately follows "Take My Breath" on the album, and like that track, it's produced by Oscar Holter and pop monolith Max Martin (Swedish House Mafia, who enlisted The Weeknd for the single "Moth To A Flame," also worked on the song). The song's music video, out today, continues the narrative from the "Take My Breath" video: Abel Tesfaye wakes up on the dancefloor and finds himself embroiled in an unsettling, disco-lit ritual. I'm sure the YouTube conspiracists are going to love this one. Check it out above.
Soompi

Watch: ENHYPEN Sings Of Being “Blessed-Cursed” In Retro-Style Comeback MV

On January 10 at 6 p.m. KST, the boy group released their repackaged album “DIMENSION : ANSWER” along with the music video for the title track. “Blessed-Cursed” is a hybrid hip hop track, meshing elements of hip hop and ’70s hard rock. The song is about thinking that one is blessed only to realize that they are actually cursed.
Paste Magazine

Watch Empath's "Passing Stranger" Video

Philadelphia’s rising guitar-rock stars Empath have shared another single from their forthcoming album Visitor (Feb. 11, Fat Possum), one of Paste’s most-anticipated 2022 releases. “Passing Stranger,” out now alongside its music video, is the third single from the band’s Active Listening: Night on Earth follow-up after “Diamond Eyelids” and “Born 100 Times.”
Paste Magazine

Watch Jack White's “Love Is Selfish” Video

Jack White has not one, but two of Paste’s most-anticipated 2022 albums on the way, and the Third Man Records head has now shared a second single from the releases, lead Entering Heaven Alive (July 22) track “Love Is Selfish.” The song arrives alongside a self-directed music video, and follows lead Fear of the Dawn (April 8) single “Taking Me Back.”
1027mix.com

This Week in Science: Bald Guys, Singing Keyboards, and Swapping Spit

This Week in Science: Bald Guys, Singing Keyboards, and Swapping Spit. The big science stories this week included a new stem cell treatment that could lead to a cure for baldness. And Casio unveiled a keyboard that can sing. It’s time for “Nerd News,” covering the most important news for...
techeblog.com

Casio Unveils the Casiotone CT-1000V, a Keyboard That Can Sing Song Lyrics

Always wanted a keyboard that can sing lyrics for a song that you had in mind? Meet the Casiotone CT-S1000V. It’s touted as the first vocal synthesizer capable of transforming any text, like song lyrics, into a musical phrase and then sing it in full harmony based on any notes played on its keys. The keyboard has 100 built-in Lyric Tones (phrases inspired by familiar songs) that can be overwritten, and there’s room for 50 more brought in from the Lyric Creator app. Read more for a video and additional information.
T3.com

This Casio keyboard can really sing

I'm listening to the famous intro of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody but the vocals are coming straight from a keyboard. Every key that's hit produces a new word, following the tune. It's clearly machine made but it's also very impressive. This is the new Casiotone CT-S1000V keyboard with vocal synthesis. It's...
102.7 KORD

Watch Ed Dailey’s Legends of Country on Video

When longtime KORD radio personality Ed daily recently announced that after 26 years, he would be retiring from his Legends of Country Sunday Morning Show, thousands of listeners' hearts broke. Not just because they will miss Ed's golden voice and classic country music, but because of the reason he is retiring, his battle with cancer.
The Independent

Review: Penny and Sparrow push past Americana in "Olly Olly"

“Olly Olly,” Penny and Sparrow (I Love You / Thirty Tigers)In the first few unassuming bars of Penny and Sparrow’s new album, “Olly Olly,” it is not immediately apparent that this collection of songs signifies a shift for duo Andy Baxter and Kyle Jahnke. “Adeline” is a stripped-back love song that is both existential and hopeful. Reach the 2:40 mark, though, and subtle distortions that echo the style of Bon Iver tease what the next 11 tracks will show — that Penny and Sparrow are ready to push beyond the Americana bounds that they are known for.“Olly Olly” leans into...
AceShowbiz

Watch Adele Sing 'Oh My God' With Multiple Versions of Herself in Its Music Video

The black-and-white footage, which features a python, a horse as well as a burning wooden chair, is helmed by 'Rolling In The Deep' video director Sam Brown. AceShowbiz - Adele's "Oh My God" has got music video treatment. The visuals, which was released on Wednesday, January 12, sees the English singer performing the track along with multiple versions of herself.
FingerLakes1.com

Watch Sing 2 (2022) Free Online Here’s How?

Here’s options for downloading or watching Sing 2 streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie Sing 2 at home. Is The Sing 2 available to stream? Is watching Sing 2 on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Sing 2 for free throughout the year are described below.
