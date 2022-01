As tasty and refreshing as a can of soda can be, it's not always worth the calories and sugar that comes with it. Because of this, many soda lovers are trying to reduce the amount of regular soda they drink, looking for alternatives that offer refreshment without the negative health effects. Diet soda is an obvious choice, since it can be made to taste so much like the real thing! The question is, is diet soda bad for you, or is it a healthy substitute for regular soda?

