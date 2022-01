Ever heard the phrase, "There are not enough hours in the day"? Turns out, that they are plenty. We just might not be using them correctly. Now in my line of work, it can be pretty laid back on occasion. It is not the most physically taxing job in the world, and being compensated for talking and listening to music all day is a nice way to make a living. But you also might be surprised to know that we are often working from home when we are not on the air. I have done production, written blogs, and brainstormed ideas for the show.

JOBS ・ 4 DAYS AGO