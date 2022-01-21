ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Walton Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
 1 day ago
Funeral Services for 45 year old Eric Walton of Walnut will be Saturday, January 29th at 2:00 PM at the Walnut Community Center. Public Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife Shyla Walton of Walnut, IA; daughter Emma Jade Walton of Omaha, NE; parents Clarence “Butch” and Mary Walton of Walnut, IA; siblings Marcus (Deanna) Walton of Coconut Creek, FL; Reid Walton (partner Jeni Calhoun) of Harlan, IA; 2 nieces: Eva and Bailey Walton; Shyla’s sons Westley (Kimber) English of Denver, CO; Alexander (Cryssy) English of La Vergne, TN; Shyla’s 3 grandchildren: JayCee and Savannah English, and Baird English

