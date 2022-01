Children under five years are likely to be given Covid-19 vaccines by next month, according to White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci.At a townhall interview on Wednesday with Blue Star Families, a nonprofit that supports military families, the US’s top infectious diseases expert said vaccines for children from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech could soon be rolled out.“My hope is that it’s going to be within the next month or so and not much later than that, but I can’t guarantee that,” Dr Fauci was quoted as saying by CNBC.He added that younger children would likely need three doses, because...

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO