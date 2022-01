According to a new tally by Reuters, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States could reach a new record high by Friday. Hospitalizations have spiked in recent weeks to almost 123,000 as the more infectious but probably less deadly Omicron variant takes its place as the dominant strain of the virus. The record currently stands at around 132,000. Hospitals are being overloaded as cases flood in and infected health care workers are forced to call off.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO