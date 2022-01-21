Saudi Arabia to convert palaces to luxury hotels

While a large population of the world is obsessed with their dogs and cats, Saudi Arabia is fixated on camels. The ship of the desert is an essential element of Saudi culture and its heritage that rightfully deserves the best care and comfort. This explains the first hotel in the world to serve and comfort camels. Called The Tatman, meaning ‘rest assured’, it is a 120-room hotel that works round-the-clock to make camels feel at home. These camels stay at a luxury compound near Riyadh for 400 riyals or $133 a night in open-air enclosures, including singles and doubles, each equipped with plastic containers for water and fodder. Services such as grooming, protection services, hot milk, and meals are part of the package.

