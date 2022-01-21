Sebago Lakes Region Polar Dip raising needed funds for food pantries

December was a wonderful month for the Fairfield Food Pantry. The community donations were huge! They go as followed; Fairfield Drug provided the candy canes for our Christmas boxes, Robert and Kathy Durham $50, Girl Scouts collected 23 pounds of nonperishable items and their bake sale and quilt raffle brought in $1224.74, which they choose to donated to the food pantry, St. John’s Catholic Church $50, Gary and Kari Kasper 67 pounds of nonperishable items and toiletries, Hunters vs Hunger 130 pounds of venison, Power Schools collected 271 pounds of nonperishable items, Lynne Krusi $300 and some miscellaneous items, Kendell and Jo Weaver adopted a family for us and provided them with an amazing Christmas, Chuck and Pam Brown 10 pounds of burger, Joy Ostberg with toiletries, Eagle Pride movie night collected 39 pounds of nonperishable items and $56, Luke and Julia Camphouse fulfilled a need for a gentleman in need of a winter coat and overalls, Shelley Rulon $5, anonymous donor $100, Mickey Stott miscellaneous items, Zac and Ashley Woodhouse fulfilled a need for a microwave, Fairfield Chamber of Commerce $50, Town Pump $2,500, Turkey Bowl $300, Don and Darlene Schmidt toiletries, Don and Sandra McGhee $50, Randy and Melissa Henry $200, Land O’Lakes $1666, Jerry and Marci Shaw $250, Fairfield Schools collected 409 pounds of nonperishable items, LDS church donated 2,008 pounds of nonperishable items. Thank you to everyone for all of these donations!
Comments / 0