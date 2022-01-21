ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebago Lakes Region Polar Dip raising needed funds for food pantries

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of jumpers from Hannaford dive into Sebago Lake. during the Polar Dip event offshore from Raymond Beach. last winter. The event raised more than $5,000 for 'Feed. the Need' which supports food pantries throughout the. Lakes Region of Maine. This year's Polar dip is scheduled. to be...

newportthisweek.com

MLK Food Pantry

The MLK food pantry is looking sparse after the holidays. Jeff Brooks, realtor with Hogan Associates is helping out with a food drive for the Martin Luther King Center until Jan. 24. He’ll be matching all donations by either weight or value. Mention his name when dropping off items.
NEWPORT, RI
basinnow.com

Volunteers Needed At Ashley Valley Food Pantry

The local food pantries are a crucial resource in the Uintah Basin and one that relies on the generosity of local individuals and businesses. Obviously making donations of food is a valuable way to contribute but it’s not the only way. Volunteers to help during operating hours also make a huge difference. The Ashley Valley Food Pantry in Vernal in particular is in need of some additional helpers. Some of the volunteers have been dedicated to helping for several decades and are getting to where they can’t put in the 80 to 100 hours a month that they have in the past. “If the pantry could get some younger volunteers to commit like every Monday or Wednesday or Friday that would really help,” shares Kathy Green in her request for help. “You don't need to put in as many hours as these wonderful people do but PLEASE think about helping just one day a week and commit to that then these two persons could feel that they could reduce their hours.” If you are interested in learning more, call 435-789-1014.
VERNAL, UT
foxbangor.com

Polar plunge at Branch Lake raises money for Maine veterans

ELLSWORTH — Volunteers with Maine Veterans Project are raising money for heating appliances for Maine veterans. Dr. Anthony Liberatore and his good friend Mark Darrigo Jr. plunged into branch lake Sunday. Liberatore has partnered with the Maine Veterans Project since last year. “Last year I decided to take it...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Bristol Press

Bristol resident sets up food pantry cabinet, helps those in need

BRISTOL – A community initiative to create “Friends Diner” food pantry cabinets at local homes to aid those struggling with food insecurity is still going strong. The initiative began in Oct. 2020, when local bus driver Lisa Glazier set up a miniature food pantry outside of her home. The cabinets were created by her son, Joey, who is a Boy Scout, and have since been given out to other residents looking to set them up.
BRISTOL, CT
State
Maine State
cruisinmaine.com

Donate to Tiger Food Pantry at Gardiner Public Library

The Gardiner Public Library is accepting donations for the Tiger Food Pantry up until the end of the week. You can drop off your donations of food, hygiene items, and clean, new warm clothing. The library is located at 152 Water Street in Gardiner and is currently open Monday through...
GARDINER, ME
theyankeexpress.com

bankHometown raises $39,200 for local food pantries in 18th annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors fundraiser

Pictured left to right are Sutton Senior Center Michael A. Chizy Food Pantry representatives Timothy Annis, Diane Hanley, and Michelle Edelstein, along with bankHometown Vice President, Branch Officer Christine M. Lucier and President and Chief Executive Officer Robert J. Morton. OXFORD– Robert J. Morton, president and CEO of bankHometown, announced...
OXFORD, MA
KX News

Costs nearly triple for Minot food pantry

Food pantries are feeling the pinch from supply chain issues and inflation costs. One example is The Lord’s Cupboard in Minot, which serves 1,200 families a month. Back in November, they noticed an increased need and added a fourth-day pick-up option for families. They thought it would just be temporary but after six weeks, they […]
MINOT, ND
thebaycities.com

Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry Coming to Menominee

The Salvation Army will host a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry at Spies Library in Menominee on Thursday, January 20th, at 10 a.m. Salvation Army Captain Rhegan Stansbury says, “it is winter now which means it’s cold. It’s important to make sure to have enough gas in your car.”
MARINETTE, WI
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Fall River donates food and funds to EICAP food pantry

Fall River Electric’s linemen crew are shown here with Lorena Ortega at the Rexburg Food Bank dropping off 1,380 pounds of nonperishable food collected by the cooperative during the organization's December “Stuff the Truck” event at Broulim’s in Rexburg. Ortega was also presented with a check...
REXBURG, ID
Torrington Telegram

Donations to food pantries help people

GOSHEN COUNTY – After the holiday donations are gone, local food pantries are always accepting more donations. Feeding America estimates every 1 in 7 people benefits from their local food bank. Approximately 67,750 of those people lived in Wyoming in 2019, the most recent data available. Wyo Help Executive Director Kyle Borger estimates the food pantry there goes through 100,000 pounds of food a year in servicing Goshen County alone.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
lovelandbeacon.com

Kleenex and Spaghetti Sauce still needed at LIFE Food Pantry

LOVELAND, OH (January 18, 2022) – Your generosity continues to make a difference – especially in these cold winter months. Women’s Depends (incontinent supplies) REMINDER: It is estimated LIFE needs 42 volunteers each week to cover the shifts at the food pantry. If anyone is interested in volunteering please go to lifefoodpantry.org – just scroll down the home page, select VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES and it will get you to Sign Up Genius.
LOVELAND, OH
LocalNewsMatters.org

Facing city permit deadline, S.J. church raises enough cash to save food pantry

AFTER FACING CLOSURE for having to pay San Jose up to $15,500 for a special use permit, a local food pantry has raised enough funding overnight to remain open. The Lighthouse Ministries Food Pantry, which serves families, seniors, disabled and unhoused people, was told by the city it would have to raise funds for a permit or cease operations on Feb. 14. City spokesperson Cheryl Wessling said the cost of the special use permit is necessary for environmental and planning review, public notification and outreach and a public hearing, all which require staff. Complaints from neighbors about driveways being blocked and other parking issues related to the food pantry can be addressed in the permitting process.
SAN JOSE, CA
Fairfield Sun Times

Fairfield Food Pantry Has “Wonderful” December

December was a wonderful month for the Fairfield Food Pantry. The community donations were huge! They go as followed; Fairfield Drug provided the candy canes for our Christmas boxes, Robert and Kathy Durham $50, Girl Scouts collected 23 pounds of nonperishable items and their bake sale and quilt raffle brought in $1224.74, which they choose to donated to the food pantry, St. John’s Catholic Church $50, Gary and Kari Kasper 67 pounds of nonperishable items and toiletries, Hunters vs Hunger 130 pounds of venison, Power Schools collected 271 pounds of nonperishable items, Lynne Krusi $300 and some miscellaneous items, Kendell and Jo Weaver adopted a family for us and provided them with an amazing Christmas, Chuck and Pam Brown 10 pounds of burger, Joy Ostberg with toiletries, Eagle Pride movie night collected 39 pounds of nonperishable items and $56, Luke and Julia Camphouse fulfilled a need for a gentleman in need of a winter coat and overalls, Shelley Rulon $5, anonymous donor $100, Mickey Stott miscellaneous items, Zac and Ashley Woodhouse fulfilled a need for a microwave, Fairfield Chamber of Commerce $50, Town Pump $2,500, Turkey Bowl $300, Don and Darlene Schmidt toiletries, Don and Sandra McGhee $50, Randy and Melissa Henry $200, Land O’Lakes $1666, Jerry and Marci Shaw $250, Fairfield Schools collected 409 pounds of nonperishable items, LDS church donated 2,008 pounds of nonperishable items. Thank you to everyone for all of these donations!
FAIRFIELD, MT
DFW Community News

Mobile food pantry returns to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Rockwall Jan. 18

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 11, 2021) Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church has a Catholic Charities Dallas mobile community food pantry every third Tuesday of the month from 9-11 a.m. The next date for the mobile pantry at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church is Jan. 18. Fresh fruit, vegetables, and other food items are provided at no cost. Last month this successful program provided food for over 200 families.
ROCKWALL, TX
Mining Journal

Mobile food pantry set for Thursday in Harvey

MARQUETTE — Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are teaming with Feeding America West Michigan to host a mobile food pantry Thursday. Distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and continue while supplies last or until noon. Food will be available for approximately 300 families. This will be a...
MARQUETTE, MI
Kankakee Daily Journal

5 upcoming Rx Mobile food pantries

AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee will be continuing its Rx Mobile food pantries in 2022. The pantries are held in the St. Rose Church Parking Lot on Merchant Street in Kankakee and are open to all community members. The free Rx Mobile Pantries offer produce, milk, eggs...
KANKAKEE, IL
theweektoday.com

Food pantry opens in Marion to address unrecognized need

Marion may be perceived as a financially comfortable community, but poverty is no stranger to some residents, said Karen Gregory, director of the Marion Council on Aging. Six percent of the overall population falls under the federal poverty guidelines, according to April 2019 figures from the Institute for Community Health. Seven percent of seniors also fit in this category, Gregory said.
CHARITIES
KRMS Radio

Lebanon Church Looks To Open Local Food Pantry

A new food pantry is being proposed in Lebanon. Officials with LifePoint Church are asking for permission to use their location on West Elm for a new food bank called “The Market”. They say the size of the pantry as well as the name of the pantry would...
LEBANON, MO

