The Stockton Heat hosted the San Diego Gulls for a one off midweek game to break up the regular two-game series schedule they normally play. This was their second game of their five game homestand to finish up this month in Heat hockey. The Heat saw some regulars return to the lineup and despite being up 3-1 in the season series, they were not able to earn their fourth win in this match-up against the Gulls. Justin Kirkland was the sole scorer for the Heat but they fell by a score of 3-2.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO