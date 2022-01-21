Feder: WDCB station manager Dan Bindert keeps the faith with jazz fans

Upon reading your Jan. 13 article on empty store shelves, I want to take this opportunity to give a shout out to my local grocery store. Since this pandemic hit, they have worked tirelessly to provide the community with food and goods. I see the workers in every department (sometimes looking weary) but carrying on with a great attitude. I see the managers moving from one task to the next, instructing their vendors and staff to help keep things moving. I recognize many of them. The store provides work for our special needs citizens as well. This is not lost on me while I shop there. I also appreciate my fellow shoppers who are always masked and keep their distance. We will manage without a few things on the shelves, it will not last forever.

GLEN ELLYN, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO