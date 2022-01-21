Sports on TV

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, January 21

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Toledo at Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at Duquesne

FS1 — Illinois at Maryland

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent St. at Buffalo

9 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan St. at Wisconsin

11 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Nevada

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona St.

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington (Joined in Progress)

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Georgia

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Alabama

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Utah

SECN — Arkansas at LSU

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Minnesota

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado College at Denver

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State

8 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Ohio St.

GOLF

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, El Camaleón Golf Club, LA Romana, Dominican Republic

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, La Quinta Country Club, La Quinita, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Sidwell Friends (D.C.) at Hopkins (Minn.)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Georgia at Rochester

NBA BASKETBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at Chicago

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FS2 — Playoff: Criollos de Caguas vs. Indios de Mayagüez, Final, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Watford

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

X GAMES

10:35 p.m.

ESPN — X Games Aspen 2022: Snowboarding, Aspen, Colo.

