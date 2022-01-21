Sports on TV
(All times Eastern)
Friday, January 21
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Toledo at Ohio
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at Duquesne
FS1 — Illinois at Maryland
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Kent St. at Buffalo
9 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan St. at Wisconsin
11 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at Nevada
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona St.
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington (Joined in Progress)
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Georgia
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Alabama
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Utah
SECN — Arkansas at LSU
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Minnesota
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado College at Denver
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan
7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State
8 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Ohio St.
GOLF
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, El Camaleón Golf Club, LA Romana, Dominican Republic
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, La Quinta Country Club, La Quinita, Calif.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Sidwell Friends (D.C.) at Hopkins (Minn.)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Georgia at Rochester
NBA BASKETBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Milwaukee
NHL HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.
NHLN — Minnesota at Chicago
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FS2 — Playoff: Criollos de Caguas vs. Indios de Mayagüez, Final, Game 6 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Watford
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
X GAMES
10:35 p.m.
ESPN — X Games Aspen 2022: Snowboarding, Aspen, Colo.
