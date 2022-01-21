ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jamaica Gets 3 Bobsled Teams Into Beijing Winter Olympics Events

By Marie Rossiter
Simplemost
Simplemost
 1 day ago

For the first time in more than 20 years, the tropical nation of Jamaica will have a team competing in the four-man bobsled event at the Winter Olympics.

A fan page dedicated to the island’s national athletics teams made the exciting announcement on Twitter.

“Breaking: Jamaica, we have a bobsled team heading to Beijing!” Team Jamaica said in a Jan. 17 post. The message went onto say that the team’s appearance “will be fire on ice.”

The page also shared the news that the country qualified for three bobsled events at the 2022 Games, including the four-man, two-man and women’s monobob, which is a new event.

The four-man Jamaican bobsled team took the final slot available in the 28-team field for the Beijing Winter Olympics based on its results in international competition this year, according to NBC News. In addition to the three teams it has already qualified for bobsledding events, Jamaica also secured an alternate spot for the two-woman bobsled event.

Sports fans — and even those who know nothing about the Winter Games — might remember the sensation caused by the 1988 Jamaican bobsled team at the Calgary Games, which was the first team from that beach-covered country to qualify for any event at the Winter Olympics. Unfortunately, the four-man team did not complete its race after crashing on the course. However, the team’s inspiring journey did inspire Disney to produce the 1993 film, “Cool Runnings.”

Jamaica last competed in the four-man bobsled event at the 1998 Nagano Games in Japan. In total, the country has competed at the Winter Olympics eight times but has yet to reach the podium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVert_0drsqXXu00
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Training for the Winter Olympics bobsled competition is challenging under any circumstances. But, the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and living on a tropical island in the Caribbean Sea offer a different level of obstacles to overcome.

Two of the qualifying team members (and likely Olympic team representatives), Shanwayne Stephens and Nimroy Turgott, figured out they could push a Mini Cooper around to keep in shape while they were staying in England.

“We had to come up with our own ways of replicating the sort of pushing we need to do. So that’s why we thought: why not go out and push the car?” Stephens told Reuters. “We do get some funny looks. We’ve had people run over, thinking the car’s broken down, trying to help us bump-start the car. When we tell them we’re the Jamaica bobsleigh team, the direction is totally different, and they’re very excited.”

Sounds like a scene that would be perfect for a “Cool Runnings” sequel based on this year’s squad!

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Winter Olympics: NBC Sports Announcers Skipping China, Will Call Games From Connecticut

Covid-19 concerns have led NBC Sports to keep most of its announcing teams at home for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, according to a report. “The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling events from our Stamford (Conn.) facility due to COVID concerns,” Greg Hughes, senior vice president communications, NBC Sports, said in a phone interview with USA Today. “We’ll still have a large presence on the ground in Beijing, and our coverage of everything will be first rate as usual, but our plans are evolving by the day as they are for most media companies covering the Olympics,” he added. NBC’s broadcasting teams for figure skating, Alpine skiing and snowboarding were originally going to be at the games. The rest were already scheduled for Connecticut duties. NBC also kept most of its team at home for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, but did have teams on site in Japan for some sports, including gymnastics and swimming. The network’s Olympic host, Mike Tirico, will attend the Feb. 4 opening ceremony and the first few days of the Games in China. But he then be evacuated for Los Angeles to host the Feb. 13 Super Bowl, another NBC property this year.
STAMFORD, CT
The Independent

Tiger bites off keeper’s hand and attacks two other people at safari near Tokyo

A 10-year-old Bengal tiger bit off a keeper’s hand and attacked two others at a safari park in the north of Tokyo on Wednesday morning.The female zookeeper whose right arm was bitten off ended up losing her hand and was airlifted from the Nasu Safari Park in Tochigi prefecture to a hospital, reported Kyodo news agency.Another woman was bitten on several parts of her body, while a male victim sustained an injury on the back of his head. According to the safari park operator, the 2m-long tiger weighing about 150kg had not been kept in its fenced enclosure since the previous...
TRAVEL
Sportico

NBC Eyes a Half-Billion-Dollar ‘Super Gold Sunday’ Between NFL, Olympics

NBC has designated Feb. 13 as “Super Gold Sunday,” and with less than a month to go before the NFL title tilt and the Winter Olympics align for the very first time, the ad dollars are piling up like so much alpine powder. According to Dan Lovinger, president of NBCUniversal ad sales and partnerships, there are a few remaining units up for grabs in the Super Bowl LVI broadcast, while the amount of Winter Olympics inventory on hand is on par with where things stood four years ago. Speaking to NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor in a segment recorded for a soup-to-nuts update...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Beijing#Winter Games#Bobsledding#Jamaican#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Winter Olympics Merch for Beijing 2022

The Beijing Winter Olympics are just around the corner, slated to begin on February 4th. In anticipation of the big day, we’re gearing up with some of the best winter Olympics merch to cheer on from home. If you’ve tuned into past Olympics, you’re probably aware that fashion plays a substantial role in the games. Clothing and footwear brands go all-out, outfitting athletes with the latest and greatest (and most stylish). Over the past nine years, one highlight has been the Ralph Lauren-designed Team USA opening and closing ceremony ensembles. Nike is also a key player, lending footwear and apparel to...
APPAREL
CBS Boston

Matt Turner, Sebastian Lletget Named To USMNT Roster For World Cup Qualifying Matches

BOSTON (CBS) — Before they play their first game together for New England, Revolution teammates Matt Turner and Sebastian Lletget will hit the pitch for the United States Men’s National Team. On Friday, both players were named to the USMNT roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches. The duo has been training with the national team this month in U.S. Soccer’s January Preparation Camp, and will remain with the Stars and Stripes for a trio of qualifying matches. First, they’ll take on El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, January 27, followed by a match against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario...
MLS
Simplemost

Simplemost

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy