Happy New Year! Last week, I made the comment that the more things change, the more they stay the same. How right I was. Unfortunately, the current state of COVID-19 in our area has put a damper on all of the wonderful programs we had planned at the library for National Hobby Month. Out of an abundance of caution, all in-person programs at Shreve Memorial Library have been cancelled until further notice so that we can try our best to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our libraries and our communities. While I know that you may be disappointed, I want you to know that all is not lost, and there is still one program that you can participate in from the comfort of home – the Winter Reading Challenge!

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO