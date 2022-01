The 2022 Lexus LX600 has a lot of weight on its shoulders. The only thing any previous LX had to be was the luxury version of the Toyota Land Cruiser. Indeed, the original LX450 was little more than an 80-series Land Cruiser with nicer leather sold by a more upscale dealer network. Over time, the LX's styling and appointments evolved to be more distinctive, but even the presence of standard Active Height Control couldn't offset how the Lexus grille treatment eroded the LX570's ability to function as an off-roadable luxury SUV. That never much mattered because the Land Cruiser was there to scoop up the aspiring overlanders, but now the Toyota is gone from our shores, leaving the 2022 Lexus LX600 on its own.

