ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Vartana announces its launch with USD 57 mln

thepaypers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVartana, a provider of managed checkout and BNPL options for businesses, has announced its launch with USD 57 million in seed funding. The new capital includes USD 7 million in equity led by technology firm Audacious Ventures and USD 50...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

BNPL Platform Vartana Grabs $57M Seed Funding

Managed checkout and buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform Vartana kicked off its quest to dominate the market with $57 million in seed funding, including $7 million in equity. According to a Thursday (Jan. 20) press release, Vartana plans to invest the fresh capital in product development by doubling its engineering capacity and adding more sales and operations staff.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Swarmio Media launches Swarmio Pay for gamers

End-to-end gaming and esports platform Swarmio Media has announced the launch of its in-house digital payment and digital wallet solution, Swarmio Pay for the global gaming community. The new digital payment solution integrates Telco Direct Carrier Billing, credit card processing, mobile wallets, and other local payment gateways providing all gamers...
VIDEO GAMES
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Vartana Goes Live With $57M in Seed Funding to Serve As “Affirm for B2B”

a provider of managed checkout and BNPL options for businesses, has announced its launch with $57 million in seed funding. The new capital injection reportedly includes $7 million in equity led by tech firm Audacious Ventures as well as $50 million in debt from i80 Group, a specialty finance company offering capital and support to various Fintech and Proptech firms.
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Ojamu Announces Staking Rewards Launch

Ojamu has announced its plans to launch a staking program for its adopted utility token, OJA. Pushed by increasing demand from Ojamu’s rapidly growing community, the staking mechanism aims to further increase the utility of the Ojamu ecosystem and its Web 3.0 Brand intelligence platform. Ojamu utilizes AI and...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Us Dollar#Bnpl#Audacious Ventures#I80 Group#Fintech#Proptech#Flex Capital
thepaypers.com

Robinhood launches Beta phase of its crypto wallet

US-based Robinhood has announced the next phase of its wallets program introducing the Beta program and rolling out 1,000 crypto wallets to clients. By March 2022, the firm aims to expand the program to almost 10,000 customers. Over the last few months, Robinhood has accelerated its efforts towards the development of its crypto wallet.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Script3 launches YieldBlox

Script3, DeFi studio, has launched YieldBlox, a Stellar-based decentralized protocol. YieldBlox enables users and services to lend and borrow directly from one another without the need for third parties. YieldBlox is the first DeFi protocol built on the Stellar blockchain. It aims to further the goal of global equitable economic...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Paysafe extends its partnership with transcoin.me

Cryptocurrency exchange transcoin.me has extended its cooperation with Paysafe to add a cash-based payment solution for buying cryptocurrency. Customers across Europe who prefer to use cash for online transactions can now use Paysafecash, one of Paysafe’s eCash solutions, to add cash into their transcoin.me fiat account. Transcoin’s existing suite of payment methods already includes Paysafe’s digital wallets Skrill and NETELLER.
ECONOMY
gamingonphone.com

gamigo group announces the formation of a new launch department to increase its publishing efforts

Gamigo group has announced the formation of a new launch department as part of the publisher’s strategy to expand its roster of titles and enter new markets. Gamigo will expand its product range by acquiring new licenses and additional titles for international publishing. As part of this portfolio strategy, the new department will bring new games to the market and provide publishing support to partner developers.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
thepaypers.com

Plaid buys Cognito

Plaid has splashed out around USD 250 million on ID verification company Cognito. Cognito offers several services to companies, including compliance services, such as KYC and anti-fraud and identity verification technology. Plaid is buying a company that can help with the challenge of ID verification, while Cognito will likely benefit...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

The most innovative and promising Open Banking use cases and offerings

Katja Hunstock, CPO of finleap connect, talks about the opportunities of ‘opening’ the financial technologies and combining them with additional financial data. The future of finance is continuously moving in the direction of making itself more invisible to the proverbial ‘naked eye’ of the end-user. While financial services are, at the same time, becoming more omnipresent in our daily lives, Open Banking is one of the greatest transformational engines of this trend, due to its ability to enable users to receive more ownership of their data. This development through Open Banking and finance allows users to ‘demand’ that the data is made available, and ‘forces’ banks and other financial institutions to do so. This fosters healthy competition, and when combined with advances in technology, it gives the opportunity to generate new business models, products, and services in the market.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

authID.ai launches augmented Verified Platform Version 2.4

US-based identity verification company authID.ai has delivered Verified Platform Version 2.4 with a more streamlined experience, increased speed, and augmented AI. Verified is a facial biometric authentication solution, that prevents cybercriminals and credential-stuffing bots from infiltrating accounts and seizing assets, thereby facilitating organisations secure their platforms, data, and users. The product allows users to verify their identities seamlessly with a selfie capture on the smart devices they use.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

On a mission to be the ‘Affirm for B2B,’ Vartana secures $57M in debt, equity

The premise behind that is that after all, businesses need more flexible payment options, too. For example, in December, Affirm spinout Resolve, which specializes in “buy now, pay later” capabilities for B2B transactions, announced that it had raised $25 million in equity funding. Across the pond, Berlin-based Billie closed on a $100 million Series C funding round. And, in Latin America, TruePay, a one-year-old São Paulo-based “buy now, pay later” startup, recently raised $32 million in a Series A financing.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

UK's Juro raises USD 23 mln in Series B

UK-based Juro, the contract automation platform, has raised USD 23 million in Series B funding, increasing its market valuation by more than five times. The investment round takes Juro’s total funds raised to USD 31.5 million. Eight Roads, the global venture capital fund led the round. Juro is now used in 85+ countries and by 6,000 companies including Deliveroo, Cazoo, Trustpilot and TheRealReal.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

NymCard partners with DAPI

NymCard, a UAE-based BaaS provider, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Data Aggregation and Payment Initiation provider DAPI. NymCard’s recent partnership with DAPI solves for a pertinent point of friction by enabling fintech’s end customers to top up or load their card accounts from any local bank account in real-time, and at a fraction of the cost, making most of the fintech’s business models more profitable.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Contactless ordering system Leslie launches in the US

UK-based fintech startup Leslie has begun its expansion the US, 12 weeks after launch. On-table ordering startup, Leslie, is bringing its hospitality technology to food service and hospitality companies in the US, 12 weeks after its initial launch. The UK-based company, which offers customers a simplified way to order, tip, and pay, is accessible to end users via a QR code with no app download required. Delivering a seamless user experience and checkout process, Leslie enables these services via a customers’ smartphone instantly.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Animoca raises USD 360 mln in latest funding roung

Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong-based outfit that has managed to put its stamp on popular NFT and metaverse brands, has raised roughly USD 360 million in fresh funding. The new funding brings the company at a valuation of more than USD 5 billion. It’s a big leap from the USD 2.2 billion valuation the company was assigned in October when it raised a USD 65 million round. The company has now raised an estimated USD 604 million. The capital raise involved the issue of 111,173,515 new shares, which investors bought from Animoca Brands at the equivalent of USD 3.24 per share.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Lean Technologies raises USD 33 mln in Series A

Saudi financial technology startup Lean Technologies has raised USD 33 million in its series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital India. The startup provides a platform that allows its clients to integrate with their customer's bank accounts to retrieve relevant information or initiate bank transfers. The proprietary technology is used by several financial players in the region, across different verticals including remittances, cryptocurrency, and investment.
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

B.T.E BOTLabs Announces Launch Of SocialKYC

B.T.E. BOTLabs Trusted Entity GmbH (B.T.E.), a subsidiary of blockchain company BOTLabs GmbH is pleased to announce that it has launched a decentralized identity service dubbed SocialKYC, to restore control to users. Being a subsidiary of BOTLabs GmbH, the initial developer of the KILT protocol, B.T.E has built the project...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Cardstream partners with BigCommerce

UK-based Cardstream has offered its PCI-compliant payment gateway to BigCommerce, an Open SaaS ecommerce platform. Mobile optimised, BigCommerce integrates with digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Masterpass. BigCommerce has no additional transaction fees and with the Cardstream gateway alongside, enables PCI-compliant ecommerce websites for strong security of customer data.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Fabrick and illimity release research on Open Finance transformation

The European House – Ambrosetti, Fabrick, and illimity have partnered to launch a research paper aimed at outlining the present status of Open Finance transformation in the market. The research called ‘How the Open Paradigm is Transforming Financial Ecosystems’ encompasses a survey which involved a total of 630 players...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy