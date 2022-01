BENKER has become an officially licensed blockchain neobank in Europe following approval by the Bank of Lithuania under the Electronic Money Institution (EMI) category. Now open for pre-registration, it is the first financial services provider in the European Union to operate entirely on blockchain. The neobank will run on Natrix, a purpose-built hybrid blockchain created for the financial sector to meet all GDPR, bank secrecy, and regulatory requirements.

