UnionBank chooses METACO for digital asset management

Katja Hunstock, CPO of finleap connect, talks about the opportunities of ‘opening’ the financial technologies and combining them with additional financial data. The future of finance is continuously moving in the direction of making itself more invisible to the proverbial ‘naked eye’ of the end-user. While financial services are, at the same time, becoming more omnipresent in our daily lives, Open Banking is one of the greatest transformational engines of this trend, due to its ability to enable users to receive more ownership of their data. This development through Open Banking and finance allows users to ‘demand’ that the data is made available, and ‘forces’ banks and other financial institutions to do so. This fosters healthy competition, and when combined with advances in technology, it gives the opportunity to generate new business models, products, and services in the market.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO