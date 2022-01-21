ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UnionBank chooses METACO for digital asset management

Cover picture for the articleUnion Bank of the Philippines has partnered METACO, a provider of security-critical software, implementing its digital asset management services. UnionBank is deploying services on IBM Cloud, to use the confidential...

mix929.com

Novogratz’ Galaxy Digital hires Blackstone executive for asset management arm

BOSTON (Reuters) – Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd, a crypto-oriented financial services firm, on Thursday said it hired an executive from asset management giant Blackstone Group to help grow its business and expand product offerings. William Burt, a former managing director at Blackstone, joined Galaxy Digital as chief operating officer...
insidebitcoins.com

UnionBank in the Philippines becomes the latest client of Metaco

UnionBank, one of the largest banking institutions in the Philippines, is launching crypto services. The bank has become the latest client of Metaco, an enterprise crypto platform that offers several digital asset services, including security, trading, issuance and management. UnionBank was founded in 1982, and it currently has around $15...
