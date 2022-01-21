ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paysafe extends its partnership with transcoin.me

thepaypers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency exchange transcoin.me has extended its cooperation with Paysafe to add a cash-based payment solution for buying cryptocurrency. Customers across Europe who prefer to use cash for online transactions...

thepaypers.com

smarteranalyst.com

Crypto Exchange Transcoin.me Offers Cash Funding Through Paysafe

Specialized payments platform Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) has expanded its partnership with transcoin.me, the first cryptocurrency exchange, which will offer cash funding via Paysafecash across 23 European countries. Detailed Terms. The cash-based payment solution, Paysafecash will be offered to customers for buying cryptocurrency at the exchange. Customers across Europe, who...
thepaypers.com

Robinhood launches Beta phase of its crypto wallet

US-based Robinhood has announced the next phase of its wallets program introducing the Beta program and rolling out 1,000 crypto wallets to clients. By March 2022, the firm aims to expand the program to almost 10,000 customers. Over the last few months, Robinhood has accelerated its efforts towards the development of its crypto wallet.
thepaypers.com

StoneX expands into digital payments

US-based fintech StoneX has launched its digital payments initiative through its Global Payments Division to expand its range of payment solutions. StoneX, a provider of cross-border payouts to emerging markets, will leverage its global client relationships, cross-border capabilities, and in-country payments services to provide a fully integrated offering. Company officials...
thepaypers.com

Script3 launches YieldBlox

Script3, DeFi studio, has launched YieldBlox, a Stellar-based decentralized protocol. YieldBlox enables users and services to lend and borrow directly from one another without the need for third parties. YieldBlox is the first DeFi protocol built on the Stellar blockchain. It aims to further the goal of global equitable economic...
#Transcoin Me Fiat#Neteller#European
thepaypers.com

The most innovative and promising Open Banking use cases and offerings

Katja Hunstock, CPO of finleap connect, talks about the opportunities of ‘opening’ the financial technologies and combining them with additional financial data. The future of finance is continuously moving in the direction of making itself more invisible to the proverbial ‘naked eye’ of the end-user. While financial services are, at the same time, becoming more omnipresent in our daily lives, Open Banking is one of the greatest transformational engines of this trend, due to its ability to enable users to receive more ownership of their data. This development through Open Banking and finance allows users to ‘demand’ that the data is made available, and ‘forces’ banks and other financial institutions to do so. This fosters healthy competition, and when combined with advances in technology, it gives the opportunity to generate new business models, products, and services in the market.
thepaypers.com

Financial service provider Auto1 FT develops blockchain-based B2C finance solution

Financial service provider Auto1 FT has announced offering fully automated, digital end customer car loans (B2C financing). The former subsidiary of Auto1 offers digital financing solutions for the used car market. The start-up was founded in 2017 and is currently active in Germany and France with headquarters in Berlin and Amsterdam. So far, Auto1 FT has focused on the B2B business of used car dealers.
thepaypers.com

BENKER launches as blockchain neobank in Europe

BENKER has become an officially licensed blockchain neobank in Europe following approval by the Bank of Lithuania under the Electronic Money Institution (EMI) category. Now open for pre-registration, it is the first financial services provider in the European Union to operate entirely on blockchain. The neobank will run on Natrix, a purpose-built hybrid blockchain created for the financial sector to meet all GDPR, bank secrecy, and regulatory requirements.
thepaypers.com

Opportunities in Open Banking – HID Global interview

HID`s Global Senior Director of Strategy and Product Delivery for Consumer Authentication, Paul Jones talks about Open Banking and how to balance user experience and security. How do you see consumer expectations and financial regulations evolving?. Today’s digital natives are inundated with cool apps that let them not only move...
NewsBreak
thepaypers.com

HSBC launches digital wallet for SMEs in Malaysia

HSBC Malaysia has launched the HSBC Global Wallet, a multi-currency digital wallet that allows SMEs to make and receive international payments from a single global account. Global Wallet is fully integrated within HSBC’s existing business banking platform, HSBCnet, and by using the bank’s global payments network, allows SMEs to ‘pay and receive like a local’. Global Wallet reduces the time in which money can be delivered to an overseas beneficiary and removes the need for businesses to use third-party providers for international transactions, as the press release says.
thepaypers.com

ACI Worldwide connects national banks to the UAE Instant Payments Platform

US-based payment solutions provider ACI Worldwide has announced that it is working closely with national banks to connect them to UAE’s real-time payments scheme. The UAE Instant Payments Platform (IPP) will enable instant transfers between bank accounts 24/7/365, with participation mandatory for all financial institutions in the country. The scheme will provide core payments and overlay services such as Request to Pay, built on top of the new instant payment rails. The UAE Central Bank expects to announce the technical details that will underpin the new scheme in the near future.
thepaypers.com

Phos partners with BORICA to launch its SoftPoS solution in Bulgaria

Bulgaria-based fintech Phos has teamed up with payment service provider BORICA to introduce its SoftPos solution to Bulgarian banks. By partnering with BORICA, Phos’ technology will be available to Bulgarian banks, allowing them to offer customers the ability to turn any NFC-enabled Android device, such as a smartphone or tablet, into a payments terminal.
thepaypers.com

iDenfy partners with Placet Group

IDenfy has become a partner of Placet Group to provide the company with its ID verification. Placet Group is a company operating in the financial industry providing loans to businesses and private consumers. Fraud protection and KYC regulations have been the primary drivers leading the organisation to search for a suitable partner to provide it with an identity verification.
thepaypers.com

First Internet Bank partners with Synctera, plans BaaS expansion efforts

US-based First Internet Bank has announced a formal agreement with Synctera, a consultant, technology platform and matchmaker for bank/fintech partnerships. The partnership provides First Internet Bank with new resources to expand its Banking as a Service offerings and build upon its history of innovation in the delivery of digital financial services and products.
thepaypers.com

Jumio closes acquisition of 4Stop

US-based identity orchestration company Jumio has completed its acquisition of marketplace and orchestration hub for KYB/KYC 4Stop. 4Stop’s hub integrates with multiple vendors giving access to more than 650 data sources across 195 countries. This technology, when combined with Jumio’s solutions, will enable organisations to manage the entire customer identity lifecycle within a single, unified platform and will allow for rapid configuration and integration through one API layer. They’ll also have an integrated and comprehensive view of their entire system, ensuring superior monitoring and risk management.
thepaypers.com

Monneo expands local banking network

UK-based Monneo, a virtual IBAN and corporate account provider has partnered with a global money transfer services provider to expand its local banking network. This new partnership will indirectly add 60 banks to Monneo’s existing network in Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Australia, and will help to speed up transaction times on cross-border payments.
thepaypers.com

Santander buys 30% stake in Atempo Growth to fund tech startups

Spain-based Santander Bank has announced it acquired a 30% stake in independent manager of venture debt company Atempo Growth to finance high-growth tech companies in Europe and the UK. With the new investment in Atempo Growth, Santander is looking to support traditional bank financing and technology startups. The stake will...
thepaypers.com

BXM Operations acquires von der Heydt bank

BXM Operations, the company behind crypto trading platform Bitmex, has purchased the Germany-based von der Heydt bank. The acquisition still requires the approval of BaFin; the transaction is expected to close in mid-2022. The bank, which describes itself as offering blockchain technology applications and banking services for digital assets will remain an independent company even after the completion of the acquisition.
thepaypers.com

ENTRIS BANKING chooses Bottomline for payment connectivity

Switzerland-based ENTRIS BANKING has selected Bottomline’s SaaS-based payment connectivity platform to provide customers with an improved payment experience. ENTRIS BANKING is a business process and technology outsourcing provider acting as a transaction bank and payment hub to a group of more than 40 small and mid-sized banks in Switzerland. To support and navigate its digital transformation journey, ENTRIS BANKING required a collaborative technology partner with an understanding of the disruptive changes set to shape Swiss and International payments schemes.
thepaypers.com

EBA Clearing augments its STEP2 SEPA transactions processing

France-based EBA Clearing has announced it will augment its payment system to process SEPA transactions around the clock and provide settlement results to participating banks in minutes. The planned upgrade will enable STEP2 participants to shorten end-to-end processing timelines for retail payments in Europe in minutes. The concepts of the...
thepaypers.com

Lunar partners Thought Machine for core banking solution

The Nordic banking app Lunar has announced it is switching to the cloud-native core banking Thought Machine platform for its banking engine Vault. Lunar says the switch will enable it to migrate all its existing accounts and functionality while opening a path to building new products. Lunar raised EUR 210 million in 2021 to expand from its base in Denmark and continue growing, partly through acquisitions, with it snapping up rivals Lendify and Paylike.
