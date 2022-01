US-based payment solutions provider ACI Worldwide has announced that it is working closely with national banks to connect them to UAE’s real-time payments scheme. The UAE Instant Payments Platform (IPP) will enable instant transfers between bank accounts 24/7/365, with participation mandatory for all financial institutions in the country. The scheme will provide core payments and overlay services such as Request to Pay, built on top of the new instant payment rails. The UAE Central Bank expects to announce the technical details that will underpin the new scheme in the near future.

