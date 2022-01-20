More ETF Alternatives To 'ARKK'

Since our Bearish article on December 15, ARKK is down more than 25%, providing for an approximate +250% annualized return for an outright short trade. On December 15 we wrote an article on ARKK where we outlined why we strongly believed a violent sell-off was in the cards for the fund. While not as vertical as we expected into the year end, the sell-off has nonetheless materialized two weeks later with a violent fracture of the high P/E Tech space currently ongoing. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), a flagship of the easy-money innovation trade is the flag bearer for the "new normal" brought about by the specter of higher rates. The rates normalization is resulting in a vicious sell-off in the once highflying darlings of the stock market. "The bigger they are, the harder they fall" goes an old adage, and for ARKK it is no different. Despite Cathie Wood's quasi ludicrous attempts to salvage a sinking ship, the bubble has burst and it will take time to mend from both a fundamental and technical perspective. The innovation trade is definitely not dead, but it is re-setting at more normalized P/E and valuation metrics. Once the dust settles there will be value in revising the ARKK fund, but at much more palatable entry levels. While we do not think the bottom is in for the ARKK fund, we believe the easy short selling money has been made and are moving from Sell to Hold after the violent vertical sell-off we expected materialized.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO