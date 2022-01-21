ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StoneX expands into digital payments

thepaypers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based fintech StoneX has launched its digital payments initiative through its Global Payments Division to expand its range of payment solutions. StoneX, a provider of cross-border payouts to emerging markets, will...

thepaypers.com

crowdfundinsider.com

Moneycorp Americas Expands its In-Country Payment Capabilities

a provider of international payments and FX risk management solutions, has reportedly expanded its in-country payment capabilities by providing access to alternative payment channels in the APAC area, LatAm, as well as other world regions. As mentioned in a release, this fortified infrastructure will extend into “hard-to-reach jurisdictions where...
thepaypers.com

Assessing the future of crypto payments — an interview with Nuvei

The Paypers has sat with Raphael Tetro from Nuvei to find out what opportunities can C2B crypto payments promise to merchants and yet, what is hindering their adoption. Crypto payments in C2B merchant acceptance are still nascent today. What are the main merchant verticals that embrace crypto payments and why?
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

The most innovative and promising Open Banking use cases and offerings

Katja Hunstock, CPO of finleap connect, talks about the opportunities of ‘opening’ the financial technologies and combining them with additional financial data. The future of finance is continuously moving in the direction of making itself more invisible to the proverbial ‘naked eye’ of the end-user. While financial services are, at the same time, becoming more omnipresent in our daily lives, Open Banking is one of the greatest transformational engines of this trend, due to its ability to enable users to receive more ownership of their data. This development through Open Banking and finance allows users to ‘demand’ that the data is made available, and ‘forces’ banks and other financial institutions to do so. This fosters healthy competition, and when combined with advances in technology, it gives the opportunity to generate new business models, products, and services in the market.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Financial service provider Auto1 FT develops blockchain-based B2C finance solution

Financial service provider Auto1 FT has announced offering fully automated, digital end customer car loans (B2C financing). The former subsidiary of Auto1 offers digital financing solutions for the used car market. The start-up was founded in 2017 and is currently active in Germany and France with headquarters in Berlin and Amsterdam. So far, Auto1 FT has focused on the B2B business of used car dealers.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Robinhood launches Beta phase of its crypto wallet

US-based Robinhood has announced the next phase of its wallets program introducing the Beta program and rolling out 1,000 crypto wallets to clients. By March 2022, the firm aims to expand the program to almost 10,000 customers. Over the last few months, Robinhood has accelerated its efforts towards the development of its crypto wallet.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Paysafe extends its partnership with transcoin.me

Cryptocurrency exchange transcoin.me has extended its cooperation with Paysafe to add a cash-based payment solution for buying cryptocurrency. Customers across Europe who prefer to use cash for online transactions can now use Paysafecash, one of Paysafe’s eCash solutions, to add cash into their transcoin.me fiat account. Transcoin’s existing suite of payment methods already includes Paysafe’s digital wallets Skrill and NETELLER.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

UnionBank chooses METACO for digital asset management

Union Bank of the Philippines has partnered METACO, a provider of security-critical software, implementing its digital asset management services. UnionBank is deploying services on IBM Cloud, to use the confidential computing capabilities of IBM’s digital asset infrastructure which are fully integrated with METACO’s digital asset orchestration system, METACO Harmonize.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

Vartana announces its launch with USD 57 mln

Vartana, a provider of managed checkout and BNPL options for businesses, has announced its launch with USD 57 million in seed funding. The new capital includes USD 7 million in equity led by technology firm Audacious Ventures and USD 50 million in debt from i80 Group, a specialty finance firm providing capital and support to breakthrough fintech and proptech companies. Participation in the round also included Flex Capital and several angel investors.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Veriff and Starship enable autonomous delivery of age-restricted goods

Estonia-based identity verification company Veriff has partnered with Starship to provide authentication and re-verification services for the latter’s fleet of autonomous delivery robots in the UK. With this partnership, Veriff adds another layer of safety and security to Starship’s services, making it the first company in the world to...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Plaid buys Cognito

Plaid has splashed out around USD 250 million on ID verification company Cognito. Cognito offers several services to companies, including compliance services, such as KYC and anti-fraud and identity verification technology. Plaid is buying a company that can help with the challenge of ID verification, while Cognito will likely benefit...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Entrust enables eIDAS-certified cloud signing services

US-based identity, payments, and data protection specialist Entrust has announced the completion of the Common Criteria evaluation of its Remote Qualified Signature Creation Device (QSCD). After completing the Common Criteria evaluation of the Entrust Remote Signing solution, Trust service providers can now guarantee the control of signers via digital signature...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

MAS, Bank Indonesia partner to boost innovation and regulation

The central banks of Singapore and Indonesia partnered to strengthen bilateral cooperation and deepen ties in areas such as innovation and financial regulation. The banks said that the agreement reflects the two countries' joint interest to promote collaboration in relation to payments innovation and formalise cooperation across an expanded range of central bank and regulatory functions. These functions include monetary policy, financial stability, regulatory and supervisory frameworks, as well as anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML-CFT).
WORLD
thepaypers.com

Swarmio Media launches Swarmio Pay for gamers

End-to-end gaming and esports platform Swarmio Media has announced the launch of its in-house digital payment and digital wallet solution, Swarmio Pay for the global gaming community. The new digital payment solution integrates Telco Direct Carrier Billing, credit card processing, mobile wallets, and other local payment gateways providing all gamers...
VIDEO GAMES
thepaypers.com

Truist reduces overdraft fees

Truist Bank has reduced its overdraft fees, becoming the latest big bank to announce an overhaul of overdraft policies that often impact the most vulnerable customers. The bank plans to roll out a new checking account that will have a USD 100 buffer for customers who spend more than they have in their accounts. It will also create a line of credit for those who need to go further into negative territory.
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

Revolut app will block credit card payments to gambling websites

European virtual bank and card issuer Revolut has decided to block card payments made to gambling websites in Ireland. According to newspaper Irish Independent, betting companies in Ireland are profiting from credit card payments made through contactless apps, including Revolut, Google Pay, and Apple Pay, as direct credit card betting is banned in the country under the industry regulation.
GAMBLING

