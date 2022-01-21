ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Shares Of Union Pacific Are About To Leave The Station

By Thomas Hughes
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

The Uptrend In Union Pacific Is Intact And Ongoing

A look at the long-term chart of monthly Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) candlesticks makes one thing glaringly evident. This stock is in a long-term uptrend and only going higher. Based on the Q4 results, our outlook for 2022, and the stock’s price action post-release we think the next move may be starting right now. Shares of UNP pulled back from the most recent all-time high and are now confirming support. While the fresh high may act as resistance in the near term, we see this stock making a break for new highs this year and those highs could be well above the $255 level.

Union Pacific Has Strong Quarter Despite Challenges

Union Pacific had a strong quarter despite challenges facing the entire global economy. The number one is bottlenecking within the container shipping industry that has container volume for UNP down double-digits on a YOY basis. Considering the amount of demand within the economy we think that is just crazy.

Regardless, the company reported $5.73 billion in net revenue for a gain of 11.5% over last year and beat the Marketbeat.com consensus estimate by 215 basis points as well. The gain in revenue is due to higher fuel surcharges, business mix, and pricing gains that were offset by a 4% decline in total volume. Looking within the volume data, it looks like shipments are on the rise on many key markets despite the decline in container volume. In our view, this is setting the company for added momentum as container shipping begins to flow more smoothly.

Moving down the report, the company experienced a contraction in the margin that has the operating ratio at 57.4% versus last year’s 59.2%. This, however, was less than expected and not enough to fully offset the company’s revenue gains. The $2.66 in adjusted earnings is not only up $0.30 from last year but it also beat the consensus by $0.03. Union Pacific did not give any guidance but the outlook is favorable. Not only do we see strong demand throughout the system but the latest railcar data suggests volume is picking up.

Union Pacific Delivers Capital To Shareholders

Part of Union Pacific’s appeal is the dividend which has been growing for the last 14 years. The stock yields about 2.0% with shares at $240.00 and there is a high expectation for future increases. The balance sheet has some leverage on it but nothing major and coverage is ample. The payout ratio is running about 48% of the consensus estimate which leaves plenty of room in that regard. The CAGR is running near 13% so the next increase could be a large one too. Regardless, we view this payment as safe and growing and one we wouldn’t mind owning.

The Technical Outlook: Union Pacific Confirms Support

Shares of Union Pacific have pulled back from the all-time high but are now confirming support at the $140 level. The support is indicated by a strong green candle and bullish reversal pattern that, if held until the close of trading, will likely result in sideways or upward drift in share prices. If support at this level does not hold, shares of Union Pacific could pull back to the $230 level before moving higher.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijudH_0drsotPg00

Comments / 0

Related
smarteranalyst.com

Union Pacific Delivers Mixed Q4 Results

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Union Pacific Corp.(UNP) delivered mixed fourth-quarter results characterized by double-digit revenue growth, albeit earnings missed consensus estimates. The company leveraged its retail franchise to generate a positive business mix and core pricing gains amid global supply chain challenges. UNP shares rose 1.08% to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Union Pacific: Falling Traffic, Rising Valuations

Traffic in 2020 was significantly lower than it was in 2014. This isn't about the pandemic. Traffic has been generally declining for years. In the ten or so months since I wrote my cautious piece about Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), the shares have returned about 13.8% vs. a gain of ~14.5% for the S&P 500. I’m in the mood to look at this company again, so I’m going to look at it again. I want to try to understand if it makes sense to buy at the moment, and I'll try to determine whether or not it makes sense to buy at current levels by comparing long term traffic data to the change in stock price. I’ve gone through this with two of its competitors, and today is the day to put Union Pacific in the hot seat.
BUSINESS
Metro International

Union Pacific signals staff crunch from COVID-19 to pressure volumes

(Reuters) – Union Pacific Corp said COVID-19 cases among its staff and paid time off for people getting inoculated may hurt its ability to move freight in the current quarter, but that impact should still be less than the 4% slump in volume in the previous quarter. The company’s...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Union#Union Pacific Are#Union Pacific Lrb#Unp#Marketbeat Com
Benzinga

Recap: Union Pacific Q4 Earnings

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Union Pacific beat estimated earnings by 1.92%, reporting an EPS of $2.66 versus an estimate of $2.61, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Union Pacific Registers 12% Revenue Growth In Q4, Beats Street View

Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP) reported fourth-quarter operating revenue growth of 12% year-over-year to $5.73 billion, above the consensus of $5.62 billion. EPS of $2.66 topped the Street view of $2.61. The revenue increase was driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, a positive business mix, and core pricing gains, partially...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Union Pacific gains after earnings topper, Schneider National win

Union Pacific (UNP +1.7%) trades higher after recording its most profitable year ever after higher freight prices offset cost pressures. Even before the earnings report hit, UBS noted that a decision by Schneider National to use Union Pacific as it intermodal provider was a big win that shows the company is executing on the strategy of increased focus on volume growth.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Why is It Better to Ditch Canadian Pacific (CP) Stock Now?

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP have gained 8.5% in the past year, underperforming its industry’s 11.9% uptick in the same time frame. Let’s look at the reasons behind this underperformance. Canadian Pacific's decision to trim its volume growth outlook for 2021 is alarming. The outlook was...
TRAFFIC
Entrepreneur

The Major Forces Affecting Corporate Profits

Bank stocks had run up ahead of the start of the Q4 earnings season, on favorable trends in treasury yields and the market’s Fed expectations. The pullback in the stocks following the quarterly releases looked like a sell-the-news type of development. But there has been legitimate worries about some of these bank quarterly releases as well. For example, the cost outlook provided by JPMorgan JPM and Goldman Sachs GS was higher than consensus estimates, but we didn’t see this issue with Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley MS.
MARKETS
roselawgroupreporter.com

Union Pacific pushes back on Mesa development

A proposal for a new industrial development in Mesa, which Union Pacific Railroad officials said would interfere with its plans for a new train line, is heading back to the drawing board. Mesa planning officials in October approved a rezoning that would pave the way for more industrial development in...
MESA, AZ
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy