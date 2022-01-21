ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

3 Mid-Cap Biotechs Analysts Think Can Double

By MarketBeat Staff
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

The stock market’s January 2022 swoon has spared few sectors and health care has been one of the biggest underperformers. Biotech names have been especially hard hit as is often the case during risk-off mode. Less than three weeks into the new year, the Nasdaq Biotech Index is down 10% compared to the 6% decline in the broader Nasdaq Composite.

Biotech stocks are notoriously among the most volatile on the exchange which can be both a blessing and a curse. Hardest hit during market downturns, they can be the fastest to recover when a rebound unfolds.

Some investors like to embrace the volatility of biotech by taking things to the extreme, investing in small caps and penny stocks. These plays can amplify gains but also hold the potential for huge losses.

Moving up the capitalization spectrum is one way to mitigate risk when it comes to biotech investing. More mature companies that have commercialized products or deep pipelines typically carry less risk than upstart biotechs that lean on a single candidate.

These are three relatively established mid-cap biotechs that sell-side research firms say can at least double as 2022 progresses.

Why Do Analysts Think Denali Therapeutics is a Buy?

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI ) develops therapies for various neurodegenerative diseases. While it has yet to generate revenue from the sale of any products, it has one of the most extensive portfolios of therapeutic candidates.

There are five clinical-stage programs underway at Denali Therapeutics one of which is a high-profile program with Biogen for Parkinson’s disease. The company’s other programs include potential therapies for ALS, dementia, and Hunter syndrome. The pipeline also includes a pair of candidates for neurological diseases and inflammatory diseases in conjunction with Sanofi.

Aside from Denali’s diverse pipeline and partnerships with big-name biopharmaceutical companies, analysts favor the progress that has been made. It is involved in a phase II study of DNL-758 for patients with cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE). Programs for ALS and Hunter syndrome are also advancing well. Denali Therapeutics’ liquidity position is also in its favor as it has $1.4 billion in cash and no debt.

Earlier this month Morgan Stanley reiterated its buy rating on Denali and gave it a $91 price target. The rest of the Street is mostly bullish and some targets for the $35 stock extend beyond $100.

Is Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock a Buy?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS ) is a biotech company focused on developing novel therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug is Empaveli, a therapy that targets the C3 protein to treat patients with a rare blood disorder called PNH. Last year Empaveli was approved by the FDA marking the company’s first FDA approval . The initial commercial response to the drug has been strong which bodes well for revenue generation in 2022. Empaveli is also being developed for other indications which could significantly expand the drug’s addressable market.

More positive news was announced late last year when Apellis received European Commission (EC) approval for Aspaveli, a separate treatment for patients with PNH. Expansion into Europe is also expected to contribute to sales growth in the quarters ahead. The consensus expectation for 2022 sales is approximately $130 million which could get upwardly revised as early sales data starts coming in.

After a strong finish to the year, Apellis has been dragged down with the rest of the biotech group in recent weeks. This has mobilized the Street to reiterate its bullish stance on the company. Goldman Sachs and Raymond James have supported the $39 stock since 2022 began and both have price targets north of $100.

What is the Upside for Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock?

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA ) is among the most-liked mid-cap biotechs on the Street. In the past three months, eight sell-side analysts have called the roughly $15 stock a buy opportunity. On January 12 th , JMP Securities expressed optimism that Iovance will recover from its recent slide and gave it a $32 price target suggesting the stock could double. Several other firms have targets that imply at least 100% upside.

T-cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer are the focus of Iovance’s clinical programs. The therapies are designed to infiltrate tumors and use the power of the patient’s immune system to target cancer cells. The company’s lead candidate is Iifileucel for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and metastatic cervical cancer. The drug candidate is being evaluated in two different studies and after a 2021 delay, Iovance is planning to seek FDA approval for a biologics license application (BLA) later this year. Iovance’s other programs include potential therapies for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and leukemia.

Much is riding on the BLA for Iifileucel in 2022. If approved it would be a major boost to the stock, and if delayed would mark another disappointing setback. Analysts generally think this is a risk worth taking and that the stock can eventually trend towards $50 where it traded a year ago.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 Top Biotech Stock Picks For 2022, According To This Needham Analyst

Following recent updates from numerous management teams within the health care space, Needham analyst Ami Fadia has reevaluated the stocks in the firm's coverage universe using a stock selection criteria and a risk-reward matrix. Let’s examine the firm’s strongest reward/risk picks:. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:BCYC) Needham maintains Buy...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Biotech Company#Nasdaq Biotech#Lung Cancer#Nasdaq Composite#Denali Therapeutics#Dnli#Biogen#Als
Entrepreneur

The Major Forces Affecting Corporate Profits

Bank stocks had run up ahead of the start of the Q4 earnings season, on favorable trends in treasury yields and the market’s Fed expectations. The pullback in the stocks following the quarterly releases looked like a sell-the-news type of development. But there has been legitimate worries about some of these bank quarterly releases as well. For example, the cost outlook provided by JPMorgan JPM and Goldman Sachs GS was higher than consensus estimates, but we didn’t see this issue with Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley MS.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
Entrepreneur

5 Household Name Penny Stocks To Buy Under $5

Famed investor Warren Buffett has a lot of popular quotes for average investors to make money in the stock market. One of the most prominent is to invest in what you know. In many cases, the general approach has justified the Oracle of Omaha’s investment thesis into companies like Coca-Cola and McDonald’s. But does this same idea apply to penny stocks?
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Large-Cap Value Funds That You Should Definitely Buy

Large-cap funds are better choices than small or mid-cap funds for risk-averse investors. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks, with a long-term performance history and more stability compared to mid or small caps. Companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are generally considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies might be affected by a global downturn.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Fast-paced Momentum Stock Alcoa (AA) Is Still Trading at a Bargain

Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Vera: Biotech With 3 Mid-Stage Programs With Potential For Success

Results from the phase 2 study using MAU868 for the treatment of patients with the BK virus are expected by mid-2022. Vera Therapeutics (VERA) is a speculative biotech that you should monitor closely. The reason why I bring this up now is because it has three advanced target indications in the pipeline, using two different drugs. The furthest along of all 3 of these programs would be the use of atacicept for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis (LN). That's because the recent news is that it received clearance from the FDA to initiate a phase 3 study for this patient population. Atacicept is not a one-hit wonder, meaning that it is also being used to treat another kidney disease known as IgA Nephropathy (IgAN). A catalyst is coming for this indication by the end of this year. That's because it is expected that results from the ongoing phase 2b study, using atacicept to treat this patient population, will be released by Q4 of 2022. There is another catalyst opportunity for investors as well, which is expected even earlier than this one. It is expected that results from a phase 2 study, using another drug in the pipeline known as MAU868 for BK virus (also known as BK viremia) will be released by mid-2022. It is a latent disease, but normally comes about when an immune system is compromised. In this case, Vera is helping kidney transplant patients who may be susceptible to getting this virus with a weakened immune system. The last reason why I believe it may offer a good opportunity is how beat down the stock is. It reached a high of $35.80 back on November 30, 2021 and had traded lower since. With the latest news of the phase 3 trial initiation, it gained back roughly 25%, but I believe with two sets of results expected in 2022, there is room for the stock to potentially trade higher.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Entrepreneur

Should ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/07/2009. The fund is sponsored by Alps. It has amassed assets over $217.33 million, making it one of...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Analysts: 8 Companies About To Double In Size Are Still Dirt Cheap

Everyone loves fast-growing companies in the S&P 500 — they just don't want to pay up to own them. And that's where some analysts are finding still-cheap companies in growth mode. Eight stocks in the S&P 500, including health care company Moderna (MRNA), energy firm Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

UBS analyst Erika Najarian initiates coverage of large cap regional banks

UBS on Thursday launched coverage of seven banks, including five with buy ratings and two with hold ratings, as the group is poised to benefit from higher interest rates. Analyst Erika Najarian said she expects 21% upside in these names, despite strong stock performances thus far in 2022. UBS assigned a buy rating and a $32 price target to KeyCorp ; a buy rating and $212 price target for M&T Bank Corp. ; a buy rating and $56 price for Fifth Third Bancorp. ; a buy rating and $32 price target for Regions Financial Corp. ; and neutral ratings on...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy