Home Builder Confidence Drops in January

todayshomeowner.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, AL (Jan. 20, 2022) — Market confidence is sinking as home builders face growing inflation and ongoing supply chain disruptions. “Our cost of labor has gone up 8 percent year-over-year, and now with inflation, interest rates are going up. We’re not facing headwinds right now — we’re looking into the...

todayshomeowner.com

realtybiznews.com

Home builders unlikely to match 2021 construction pace

Data from the Commerce Department shows that builders boosted construction activity as best they can in 2021 to meet buyer’s insatiable demand for new homes. The data shows that single-family home starts grew 13.4% in 2021 compared to the year before. However, those hoping for a repeat in 2022...
GlobeSt.com

Builder Sentiment Dipped In January As Inflation Looms Large

Builder confidence slumped in January as concern remains high regarding inflation and supply chain disruptions, breaking a four-month rise in sentiment. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) has hovered at 83 or 84 for the past three months as demand for new homes remains high. The index gauges builder perceptions of current single-family home sales and sales expectations for the next six months as “good,” “fair” or “poor,” and asks builders to rate traffic of prospective buyers as “high to very high,” “average” or “low to very low.” Any number over 50 indicates that more builders view conditions as good than poor.
KRDO News Channel 13

Pandemic creates challenge for Colorado home builders despite high demand

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - The coronavirus pandemic has upended the home construction industry, with everything from supply and staffing shortages, to lumber prices affecting the process. Demand for homes in Colorado has also skyrocketed over the last two years. Data from the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors shows from December of 2020 to December of The post Pandemic creates challenge for Colorado home builders despite high demand appeared first on KRDO.
rismedia.com

Builder Confidence Edges Lower on Inflation Concerns

Growing inflation concerns and ongoing supply chain disruptions snapped a four-month rise in builder sentiment even as consumer demand remains robust. Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes moved one point lower to 83 in January, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI). The HMI has hovered at the 83 or 84 level, the same rate as the spring of 2021, for the past three months.
probuilder.com

Award-Winning Builder Talks Post-Pandemic Home Design in NAHB Podcast

The latest episode of the NAHB Housing Developments podcast features tips and tricks from Alaina Money-Garman for weathering the COVID-19 storm and its impacts on the construction industry. As founder and CEO of Garman Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina, Money-Garman was forced to adapt her business to a changing industry throughout the pandemic, and her strategies offer solutions and guidance for other builders and business owners facing the same challenges.
Florida Weekly

Builder of the Year, Stock Custom Homes, Continues to set the Standard for Luxury Living

The Stock name is synonymous with idyllic luxury living. Sophisticated home buyers have come to expect nothing less than exceptional from the esteemed brand, and it continues to deliver with its unique range of grand estate homes in Florida’s most coveted communities and neighborhoods. With exceptional foresight Stock continues to select the right locations and develop the sought-after floor plans that buyers are looking for.
The Times

Housing affordability continues to decline, macro economist says

Robert Dietz' solution is to build more housing, support the construction workforce pipeline and rewrite policy.Many moving pieces such as interest rates, inflation, the birth rate, the supply chain, the shortage of skilled trade workers and more all affect the affordability of the housing market nationally and in Oregon, and will need to be met with policy changes that support additional housing supply. That was one takeaway from the 2022 Housing Economic Summit held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 13. The summit featured nationally recognized speakers as well as local experts in the areas of housing, regulation and economics, speaking on...
roselawgroupreporter.com

Builders paving the way for even more homes across Valley

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Mattamy Homes.) Hammers are flying as homebuilders are busy bringing more homes to the Valley. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) has begun construction at Waterston North, a new home community in the southern part of Gilbert that will boast 485 single-family homes across six neighborhoods.
retechnology.com

Thousands of Texas real estate agents learn how to work with home builders

HomesUSA Alliance helps agents specialize, earn educational credits. DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2022 -- An effort to provide new home sales education to Texas real estate agents has already helped more than 4,000 real estate sales professionals statewide learn how to better work with home builders. HomesUSA Alliance, founded by the real estate industry giants Ben Caballero and Bob Hafer, is now empowering hundreds of agents annually to become certified as new home sales specialists while earning educational credits required to maintain an active real estate license in Texas.
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
