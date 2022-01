In a furious speech from Georgia urging swift passage of voting rights legislation in Congress, President Joe Biden challenged senators to reflect on their vote as part of the nation’s legacy for civil rights.“History has never been kind to those who have sided with voter suppression over voters’ rights,” he said in his remarks on 11 January. “And it will be even less kind for those who side with election subversion. So, I ask every elected official in America: How do you want to be remembered?”He added: “At consequential moments in history, they present a choice: Do you want...

