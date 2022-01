Books intrigue and delight children, and now we know they may also help those children preserve cognitive functioning into old age. Growing up in a book-filled home seems to improve memory in those 65 years old and older as well as preserve against cognitive decline, according to a study by Galit Weinstein of the University of Haifa, Ella Cohn-Schwartz of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, and Noam Damri of the Israel Gerontological Data Center.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO