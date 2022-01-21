Adoptable Pet of the Week: Sully

MyRye.com features dogs and cats that are up for adoption by Pet Rescue, a no kill pet shelter in Harrison. Adult size: Small (35 lbs & under) Baci is clearly one of the friendliest kitties we had ever seen. Rescued from a local cat colony, we were thrilled to bring him into Pet Rescue. He is playful, affectionate and lives to eat and be with people. Baci has a heart condition that is manageable through diet and medication. It definitely hasn’t slowed Baci down. This delightful 4 year old boy will be your best friend for life. Baci does have one request – no other cats or dogs. He wants to be your one and only. We hope you will take this fun loving, big-hearted boy into your family!

HARRISON, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO