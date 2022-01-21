ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Sully

By Dana Point Times
danapointtimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism...

www.danapointtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB-TV Atlanta

Adoptable pets from the Atlanta Humane Society

Adoptable pets from the Atlanta Humane Society Looking to adopt a pet? Here are a few that are awaiting your arrival at the Atlanta Humane Society! For more, check out https://atlantahumane.org/ (Atlanta Humane Society)
ATLANTA, GA
iheartoswego.com

Adopt A Pet Today: Otto, A Huge Sports Fan

If you're looking for the perfect blend of spunky and sweet, Otto is your guy!. He is also a huge fan of *SPORTS* of all kinds. After all, he is an Orangeman through and through!. If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dp Times#Insider
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago

The #BettyWhiteChallenge has been circulating on social media, inspiring pet lovers across the country to make a donation to an animal shelter in honor of what would have been her 100th birthday on Monday, January 17. Join PAWS Chicago in honoring Betty White’s legacy as an animal lover and advocate....
CHICAGO, IL
basinlife.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Darla, Ready for Adoption at Klamath Animal Shelter

Darla is a 5-6 month old female, she is black with white tuxedo markings, she has medium-ish length hair and yellow eyes. Darla is litter box trained, likes other cats, especially ones that will play with her, she is unknown with dogs. She is very sweet, she starts purring before your hand actually touches her but is still very much a playful kitten, who loves to explore, climb and chase toys.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
The Press

Adopt a pet: Meet Sterling and Raven

Bonded brothers Sterling and Raven, born in August, are looking for a forever home. The pair are described as all purrs and cuddles. They are both active and love to play. The duo will need to be adopted together. Please contact their foster at anangelrn@aol.com for further information.
PETS
chapelboro.com

Adopt-A-Pet: Asparagus

This week on Adopt-A-Pet, meet Asparagus — a perfect little guy you can current meet over at Cat Tales Cat Café!. To learn more about Asparagus, and Cat Tales Cat Café, listen to the Adopt-A-Pet on-air segment below!. Chapelboro.com does not charge subscription fees. You can support...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Pets
wcsx.com

Things To Consider When Adopting A Pet

Pets not only offer friendship and comfort, but they offer health benefits as well. According to the CDC, having pets lowers blood pressure, lowers stress, and helps to combat loneliness. Many people with pets also see an increase in their own fitness and socialization. Adopting a pet has the additional benefit of providing a home for an animal in need.
PETS
Myhighplains.com

Adopt A Pet! Carpet Tech Partners with AAM&W to Cover Adoption Fee

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare department has several pets available for adoption. If you’ve been thinking of adding a pet to your family, Carpet Tech is offering to cover the adoption fee of a pet per week, when the adoption family meets the requirements.
AMARILLO, TX
nowhabersham.com

Adopt-A-Pet: Happy tails to you

Everyone deserves a happy ending and new beginnings, but these two sweet dogs at the Habersham County Animal Shelter, who have been waiting for their fur-ever homes for over a month, might deserve one a little more. Grado and Russ would love to be part of a family— could that...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
myrye.com

Pet Adoption: Baci, Playful & Affectionate

MyRye.com features dogs and cats that are up for adoption by Pet Rescue, a no kill pet shelter in Harrison. Adult size: Small (35 lbs & under) Baci is clearly one of the friendliest kitties we had ever seen. Rescued from a local cat colony, we were thrilled to bring him into Pet Rescue. He is playful, affectionate and lives to eat and be with people. Baci has a heart condition that is manageable through diet and medication. It definitely hasn’t slowed Baci down. This delightful 4 year old boy will be your best friend for life. Baci does have one request – no other cats or dogs. He wants to be your one and only. We hope you will take this fun loving, big-hearted boy into your family!
HARRISON, NY
nowhabersham.com

Adopt-A-Pet: Thank mew very much!

On Mondays at Now Habersham, we take time to highlight some of the animals at the Habersham County Animal Shelter in need of homes. It’s a special day for those animals, who get to share their stories and hopes for a home with potential adopters, but this Monday is even more special.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Tallahassee Democrat

Adoptable pets: Meet Meko and Kera

You get twice the love with Meko and Kera! (A192954 & A192958). Sometimes our intakes seem to take on themes. Sometimes we're overrun with rabbits. Other times it's German Shepherds or Great Danes or hamsters. The theme this winter is a little more heartbreaking. We are getting in lots of bonded pairs of dogs.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: The Anti-Cruelty Society

The Anti-Cruelty Society, 510 N. LaSalle, Chicago, 60654. We’re currently doing adoptions by appointment only in our River North (main location) and drop-ins at the Everyday Adoption Center in the South Loop Pet Smart.
CHICAGO, IL
forthoodsentinel.com

Save a life! Adopt a pet from the shelter

There are lots of good reasons to adopt rather than buy a pet. Here are a few of them:. Because it’ll cost you less. Adoption costs range from $50 to $200. Because you’ll save a life. Each year, it’s estimated that more than one million adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized in the United States.
PETS
WTVF

“The Betty White Challenge” and pet adoption post-holidays

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Alexandra Kohen is joined by Kenneth Tallier of the Nashville Humane Association to discuss the “Betty White Challenge” circling on social media, post-holiday adoptions, and who is available for adoption on this episode of OpenLine. If you are interested in donating or volunteering visit their website.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy