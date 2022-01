I consider myself to be an avid skywatcher. I love getting away from the light pollution of the city and just gazing up into the night sky. There is something about it that makes me feel like me, and my worries, are really very small in the grand scheme of the universe and I find that comforting. In my sky watching, I have never seen anything like what was spotted over the midwest this morning.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO