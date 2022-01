Changes could be coming to assisted living facilities in the commonwealth. A comprehensive measure regarding the homes easily passed the State Senate Tuesday. Winchester Senator Ralph Alvarado told members it was two years in the making with multiple medical providers and patient advocacy groups participating in its development. The Clark County doctor said assisted living sites with poor evaluations will get closer attention. “This bill also establishes the time between re-licensure inspections at 24 months if the provider did not have a serious deficiency during the previous licensure survey. The provider was found to have violated a regulation that presented an imminent danger to a resident which created a substantial risk of death or serious mental or physical harm, the next re-licensure survey would be within 12 months,” said Alvarado.

WINCHESTER, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO