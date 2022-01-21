ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Complete Buying Guide to Bulova Watches

By Zen Love
Gear Patrol
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page. Over its long history, Bulova has earned a place as one of the great American watch companies and left its cultural...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

These Are Five of the Best Perpetually Glowing Tritium Watches

A soldier might require a glow-in-the-dark watch dial for legibility while for others it might simply elicit a childlike sense of wonder. The most common way for watchmakers to achieve this effect without the use of batteries or electricity is with luminescent paint, colloquially called lume — but it's not the only option.
APPAREL
godisageek.com

Nobody Saves the World Complete Guide

There’s a lot to see and do throughout your time with Nobody Saves the World, and you may need a guide to help you with everything. You’ll be trying out various forms, learning new abilities, taking down enemies, and hunting for collectibles. With so much to see and do, it can be easy to miss something. But don’t worry, here at God is a Geek, we’ve covered everything you need to know about Nobody Saves the World. Click below to see a list of our guides that cover every aspect of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Mac Keyboard Modifiers Explained: A Complete Guide

Whether you’re new to Mac or you’ve been on team Apple for a while now, there’s no doubt that the Mac’s keyboard modifiers can be confusing at first. Fear not; they’re pretty easy to understand once you get the hang of them. Keep reading to learn more about Mac keyboard symbols and the most common shortcuts to use them for.
COMPUTERS
gamingonphone.com

Cookie Run: Kingdom: The Complete Toppings Guide and Tips

Cookie Run: Kingdom– Kingdom Builder & Battle RPG game is a new addition to the famous Cookie Run RPG game series. It was released back in January 2021 and is available on iOS and Android platforms. One can easily download it from Google Play and the App Store. This game is about building a dream Cookie Kingdom while fighting against evil desert monsters. Here in this article, we will share everything about toppings that will guide a player to farm them throughout the game journey of Cookie Run: Kingdom.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Us Navy#Watch Strap#Brand Breakdown#American#Bohemian#Elgin#Precisionist#Curv
Footwear News

The 15 Best Slides for Men That Are Comfortable and Stylish

Slides are an extremely important part of a person’s shoe collection, if for nothing else other than their absolute ease of wear. They’re perfect for slipping on to take out the garbage or the dog for a quick walk. And even when it’s cold out, it’s easy to pair them with socks for extra warmth. That said, although slides are quite convenient, they aren’t the kind of shoe you want to be wearing for long stretches of time, since they don’t typically offer the best underfoot support (compared to, for example, your favorite walking shoes or most comfortable sneakers). Still, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

5 Amazon home decor finds under $25 that have shoppers obsessed

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo Rating: 4.5 Stars BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $21.99 Available at Walmart $26.11 Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the...
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

All About Watches and Water Resistance

Amongst the many features and specs touted by watchmakers, one of the most prominent is water resistance. And it's always fun seeking opportunities to put those numbers to the test, even if you aren’t a certified diver. Surely a watch with, say, a 30-meter water resistance should handle a dip in the pool or at the beach swimmingly; after all, 30 meters below the water’s surface is pretty damn deep, and you’re not likely to be diving down there.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
SPY

The Best Water Bottles for Our Fellow Hydration Nuts

Besides being bad for the environment, plastic water bottles just aren’t that great at their intended purpose. They don’t keep water cold, they’re rarely as big as they need to be, and they make that obnoxious crinkling noise when they’re almost empty. That’s why everyone should have a reliable, reusable water bottle. But the key is finding the right one that suits your needs. Do you need a motivational gallon-sized water bottle or an insulated bottle that keeps your H20 ice cold all day long? In this shopping guide, SPY’s most hydration-obsessed writers and editors collected the best water bottles in...
NFL
SPY

SPY Style Finds: 5 Must-Have Pieces of Menswear We’re Shopping in January 2022

A new year, or at the least the first few weeks of a new year, is always a crucial time to take stock of, well, everything in your life — including your menswear rotation. So naturally, this is why we’re all about the best menswear pieces to buy in January 2022. There are several stellar recent and new releases on our radar already, to be sure, including go-to basics, much-loved collaborations and winter style staples that’ll prove just right for cozy, stylish layering. What to look for when searching for the best new menswear to buy? It’s simple, really, but it...
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Get to Know King Kennedy Rugs

Rugs are by no means a new thing. Ask any interior designer — or historian. One of the oldest rugs, called the Pazyryk carpet, ever discovered surfaced in 1949, and now resides in the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia. Estimates pin it to the 400 or 300 BC, but it could be even older, since it was found frozen and pretty well preserved.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: New, Notable and Releasing Now

Amazon is already a store that sells everything... digitally, but it looks like the conglomerate is entering the fickle world of fashion in its latest venture into physical retail. Dubbed "Amazon Style" the store will be based in the L.A. suburbs and is set to launch later this year. As our Style Desk noted, Amazon is technically the U.S.' largest apparel retailer (online), so it's not unreasonable to see why it's entered the physical realm in this category also (this is on top of its already existing roster of IRL concepts like Amazon 4-Star or Amazon Go). What makes this concept special? The short answer boils down to a few things: a wide variety of price points, high-tech fitting rooms and a smartphone-led shopping experience that basically boils down having the answer to, "do you have this in the back?," without having actually to ask a sales associate in the first place. I'm not going to lie, it all sounds promising — and certainly worth a visit out of sheer curiosity — but if Amazon's current roster of recommended and popular brands is going to inform what appears on the shelves, then it's probably easier to save the trip and simply have the stuff shipped directly to your home. Amazon aside, we've got info on Cobra King's new LTDx drivers, two new EV RV concepts and the new Arc'teryx drop perfect for trail hikes (or TikTok). This is Today in Gear.
RETAIL
Gear Patrol

Amazon Is Coming for Your Closet

Are you eager for even more Amazon in your life? The online shopping giant, heralded for upheaving the retail industry and upping our collective appetites for easy shopping and fast shipping, wants its full circle moment. First, it was an innovative alternative to visiting a store in-person. Now, Amazon wants foot traffic inside its own fleet of brick-and-mortar stores: Amazon Books, where, you guessed it, customers can shop the newest titles; Amazon Fresh, a place for groceries, prepared foods and alcohol; Amazon Pop Up, the Internet oligarchy's attempt at conceptual retail; Amazon 4-Star, where only the highest-rated products are placed; Amazon Go, a quicker, convenience store-style spot; and, now, Amazon Style, a store solely dedicated to apparel and shoes.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Win a New Year Refresh Worth Over $1,200

Ready to make the most out of 2022? We’re giving away everything you need to start the year on the right foot — whether adventuring on the mountains or relaxing at home — including gear from GORUCK, La Aurora®, Outdoor Master and Roku. Enter for a chance to win a prize package worth over $1,200, including credit toward adventure gear, the perfect goggles for the slopes, a home for your cigars, a high-tech streaming bundle and more.
HOBBIES
Gear Patrol

The 2022 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X Review: Modern Style, Old-School Charm

We're now well into the 2020s, and car manufacturers are finally updating some of their oldest and most outdated vehicles. Toyota just launched an all-new Tundra, and has a Sequoia replacement debuting soon; Lexus unveiled an updated LX 600 with newfangled features like Apple CarPlay; and Nissan has finally overhauled the second-generation Frontier pickup. Fun fact: the outgoing Frontier entered production back in October 2004, when the Boston Red Sox were still cursed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SPY

8 Best Leather Winter Gloves Doing Cold-Weather Fashion Right This Year

Leather winter gloves are hard to get wrong. If our hands are keeping warm from the arctic winter winds and looking good while doing so, that’s a win-win we can’t say no to. Because leather winter gloves have that obvious cool factor we love to see in men’s accessories, these multifunctional winter must-haves are essential for the colder months. When it comes to leather winter gloves, you’re going to want to look for a few things. One, make sure that the gloves are waterproof. Gloves without protection from the elements are pointless. Yeah, we want to look good, but we want...
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Step Aside, Scotch: Another Old Whiskey Style Is Taking Charge in 2022

While whiskey of all kinds has huge momentum right now, the trajectory of Irish whiskey is particularly bright: Its sales grew by 140 percent from 2010 to 2020, and the Irish whiskey category is projected to overtake scotch in the U.S. market in less than a decade. Brands like Tullamore D.E.W., Proper No. Twelve and, of course, Jameson have reaped dividends from the increased interest in Irish whiskey, but one distillery has been curiously quiet: Bushmills.
DRINKS
Beach Radio

New Jersey, Here’s Where to Get Your Free N95 Masks

As we continue to experience a spike in COVID cases in New Jersey thanks to the new omicron variant, the White House announced early this week that they will be distributing over 400 million N95 masks. A spokesperson for the White House said this is the largest deployment of personal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Men's Luxury Watches: A Buying Guide For 2022

One of the reasons why men invest in luxury watches is their timeless value. With a luxury watch, men don't have to worry about investing or wearing any other accessory as their timepiece is more than enough. However, buying luxury watches can be challenging. Aside from the number of brands...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy