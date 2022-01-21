ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nvidia powers latest Pony.ai autonomous car platform

By Justin Springham
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAutonomous driving technology company Pony.ai chose a compatible Nvidia platform for a fleet of self-driving vehicles, claiming the technology will enable mass production of driverless vehicles. Pony.ai incorporated Nvidia’s Drive Orin SoC in its sixth-generation autonomous driving system,...

