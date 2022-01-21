Nvidia powers latest Pony.ai autonomous car platform

Envoy, a workplace management platform that caters to the burgeoning hybrid workforce, has raised $111 million in a series C round of funding at a $1.4 billion valuation. The company’s cash injection comes as businesses across industries have had to reevaluate how they operate, now that remote work is very much the order of the day. Indeed, just yesterday, Meta, (formerly Facebook) became the latest big-name company to delay its return-to-office plans.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO