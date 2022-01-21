4WARN Forecast: Milder weather on the way!

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s very chilly out there Wednesday morning, but temperatures will climb throughout the day. Most of the state started off below zero, but high temperatures will reach the mid-20s in most parts. WCCO’s Katie Steiner said the warmest part of the day will be after the sun goes down. The Twin Cities should reach 22 degrees, while southwestern Minnesota could warm into the 30s. Thursday will invert Wednesday’s pattern, with the warmest temperatures occurring in the early morning before a daylong drop. While the high in the Twin Cities will be 23, it’ll be in the teens for most of the day. We’ll cool off a bit Friday before temperatures bounce back into the mid-20s this weekend. As of now, the next few days look dry.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO