4WARN Forecast: Milder weather on the way!

By Melanie Layden
WSMV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cold weather continues through the weekend, but we do get some relief from the arctic air soon!. Today will be another cold day with highs in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon, but plenty of sunshine. Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows falling...

www.wsmv.com

WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Warmer Days Ahead

We're currently in the core of this latest cold blast across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Highs today will only reach the mid 30s and some of us may never even break out beyond that freezing mark. The good news is that we'll have plenty of sunshine today. The not so good news is that we can expect wind chill values in the 20s this afternoon.
TENNESSEE STATE
