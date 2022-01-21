ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

“A gaming experience like no other”

By Addin
gamingideology.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleComing out in a week Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The Japanese Press (translated by VGC) was allowed to go first and play the game intensively at an event shortly before release. And the Japanese are almost over the moon!. the famitsu praises the game for taking a new direction. “It’s...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Switch Games: 30 Stellar Nintendo Experiences

The Nintendo Switch has an absolutely massive library filled with great games, including a stable of first-party exclusives and robust third-party support. The library has only grown in quality in 2021, which can make it hard to decide which games are worth your time and money. With that in mind, we've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch games--titles that we believe are essential for every Switch owner. The Nintendo Switch's library became even more impressive in 2021 thanks to a wide variety of new exclusives. And 2022 looks to be one of the biggest years for the console yet, with Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Advance Wars, Bayonetta 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and the Breath of the Wild sequel (hopefully) on the horizon.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Action Game#Gaming#Game Freak#Japanese#Vgc#4gamers
gamingideology.com

PS3 games released on PlayStation Store on PlayStation 5

If VGC and Eurogamer report, PlayStation 3 games have appeared in the PlayStation Store on PlayStation 5. This is not uncommon, but it usually takes you to the PlayStation Now version of the game. Dead or Alive 5 for example show though It costs £7.99 and is also not available...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Games Like Diablo on Xbox

If the answer is yes to both of those questions, there’s a good chance you’ve already put countless hours into Diablo 3. You might have also played the recent remaster of Diablo 2, as well. If you’ve had your fill of them though, you’ll be glad to hear that there are many games that are like them also available on Xbox consoles. For your convenience, we’ve put together a list of them.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Arceus presents itself to you in a 360-degree video

The Pokémon Company released a new trailer today Pokemon Legends: Arceus published, which is slightly different from the previous videos. It is a 360 degree video in which you can determine the perspective yourself. On land, on water and in the air, you use Pokémon as a means of...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

The Danganronpa Series Celebrates a Milestone and Debuts on Xbox

Spike Chunsoft has announced and immediately released Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition for Xbox One and Windows 10. Starting today, the Anniversary Edition is also part of Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Trigger Happy Havoc is the first installment in the Danganronpa series, which has sold over...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pokemon
gamingideology.com

Steam is 99% praised, the style is simple and the gameplay is cool, this Rogue game is really good!

[GameLookZhuangaodonotreprintwithoutauthorization!】. GameLook report/Assuming that there are two game works on the market that have the same content except for the ending and pass the level, one is a reunion with a successful career and a happy family, and the other is a dystopia with the death of the protagonist and ups and downs. Which work is more acclaimed?
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Nintendo Switch review: not all that glitters is gold

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are considered some of the best works Game Freak has ever produced. It introduced a number of concepts to the franchise, including the PokéRadar, the Pokétch, and many iconic Pocket Monsters; especially Lucario. However, despite its pedigree, I found myself dreading the arrival of the updated/remastered Pokémon game. While Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee was a breath of fresh air, the main games haven’t gotten enough TLC to justify a £50 full game in recent memory. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are solid updates, but they still aren’t exactly brilliant examples of the classic Pokemon gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

12 Best Games Like Pokemon

Pokemon was a game first and an anime series later. In either form, the Nintendo IP represents the all-time game franchise best-seller. Because of its influence, there’re surely other games like Pokemon. The series came from developer Game Freak and debuted in 1995. Since its release, there have been...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Introducing the three members of the fourth team

DMM Games, Nitroplus and the two developers Omega Force and Ruby Party have introductory videos for the fourth team from the Musou game Touken Ranbu Warriors released. We see Tsurumaru Kuninaga, Shokudaikiri Mitsutada and Okurikara in action. We already showed you the fighters of the first, second and third team.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Capcom announces new sales figures shortly after PC release

Shortly after the PC release of Monster Hunter Rise current sales figures published. The game has now crossed the eight million units physically delivered and digitally sold. Capcom last reported 7.5 million units in mid-October. So you can count on approximately 500,000 copies sold worldwide since then. It’s hard to say how many of these will be PCs. After all, there is still a Christmas sale for Nintendo Switch in between.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox Game Pass will get even more great games in January 2022

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Xbox Game Pass kicks off 2022 with a packed line-up for January. The high-profile titles Rainbox Six Extraction and the Hitman Trilogy have already been confirmed to be released on Xbox Game Pass on day one this month. And in a day of huge Xbox news, Series X and S owners will have even more reasons to smile, as Microsoft unveiled a number of new games today (Tuesday, January 18) that will be heading to Xbox Game Pass in January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: (For Southeast Asia) Get Ready to Rumble with Persona 4 Arena Ultimax in 2022

Face off against old friends and foes in the P-1 CLIMAX and experience the action-packed continuation of the Persona 4 Golden story. The stakes are Ultimate, the tension is Maximum, the fight is… the ULTIMAX! Experience the latest entry into the beloved Persona 4 series with a thrilling fighting twist. Join the heroes as they combat an army of Shadows in the P-1 CLIMAX!
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

In an unexciting week, A Plague Tale dominates

In an unexciting second German sales week A plague story: innocence made name. The PS5 version reached the top of the charts despite being around for a long time. Not only the sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem should play a role in this, but also the significant price reduction in the stores. For 15.99 euros was and is the game on Amazon* available, as many have probably had access.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy