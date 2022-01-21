ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenaris: A Valuation Overrun Despite The Medium Term Promises

By Badsha Chowdhury
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drilling activity recovery has led to various new welded and seamless pipeline projects, but destocking in the Middle East will keep the topline tight. Tenaris SA (TS) has a few stumbling blocks in the near to medium term. The subdued drilling activity in the Middle East and the company's business...

Natural Resource Partners: Exorbitantly Overpriced After The Strong Rally

Natural Resource Partners has seen their unit price rally strongly following their distributions avoiding a suspension. After sustaining their distributions throughout 2020, notwithstanding a temporary suspension during one quarter, Natural Resource Partners (NRP) was facing an unavoidable distribution suspension when entering 2021 but surprisingly, coal prices surged and thus saved the day. Although this was a positive outcome, their unit price is now looking exorbitantly overpriced after the strong rally that followed and as a result, investors face significant downside risks of overpaying for their units when they revert back towards their intrinsic value.
EWA: Some Reasons To Consider Australia In 2022

Developed, non-US stocks are trading at attractive valuations. The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) as an investment option at its current market price. This fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its objective is to "track the investment results of an index composed of Australian equities". This is an easy way for U.S.-domiciled investors to gain exposure to Australia, and is a fund that I follow regularly. When 2021 got underway, I actually had a neutral/modest outlook on EWA, and that outlook was reasonable in hindsight. While the S&P 500 had a tremendous past 12 months, the same was not the case for EWA:
Turkish lira strengthens as Turkey, UAE agree to $5B currency swap

IShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) climbs 6.5% after Turkey's central bank and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates agree to a bilateral currency swap between the UAE Dirham and the Turkish lira. The Turkish lira strengthens 1.16% against the U.S. dollar in midafternoon trading. In the past year,...
Why This Alibaba Analyst Is Bullish Despite Tempering Near-Term Expectations

Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) travails are far from over, at least in the near term, although its long-term future is promising, an analyst at Raymond James said in a Wednesday note. The Alibaba Analyst: Aaron Kessler maintained an Outperform rating on Alibaba shares and reduced the price target from...
China Finance Online receives delisting notice from Nasdaq

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) was notified by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel that it has determined to delist the company's ADSs from Nasdaq after filing with SEC on lapse of applicable appeal periods. ADSs trading will suspend effective Jan.21, after business open. It was notified in June 2021 that it was...
Danaos: Still An Undervalued Name In Container Shipping, Now An Even Safer Medium-Term Bet

Danaos announced new charters for 11 of its vessels, for a total revenue value of $870 million. Danaos Corporation (DAC) announced on January 18 that the company has successfully rechartered 11 of its containerships on long-term agreements. Additionally, Danaos is selling two twenty-year-old vessels for a price of $130 million. Both of these moves are great news for the company and only serve to underline its strategic position and ever-strengthening longer-term prospects.
The Case For Investing In The Software/Cloud Computing Space Now

The investment technology and cloud computing spaces have entered a noticeable bear market. More than a few subscribers and some readers on SA have asked some questions that I have thought appropriate to answer in this article : How low is the market going? What should I be doing? How much longer will this bloodletting last? One subscriber wrote to me that he has been nauseous. He asked how I stay calm.
VGIT: A Buy For The Long Term, Despite Overblown Fears

The overwhelming consensus is that interest rates will go up this year, eroding the value of fixed income instruments and funds like VGIT. Few would dare argue that holding low-yielding treasuries during a year of high inflation and rising short-term interest rates makes sense. While I can sympathize with the cautious stance over the next few months, I also believe that long-term investors are missing one important point.
3 Medical Services Stocks to Buy Despite Near-Term Industry Woes

AMN - Free Report) , Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (. LFMD - Free Report) are a few such stocks. The resurgence of COVID-19 cases has dealt a blow to the manual workforce and healthcare infrastructure as patients are once again deferring their non-essential procedures and hospital stay. At the same time, with the highly contagious Omicron variant leading to rising COVID hospitalizations, hospital staffing shortages are being reported across the nation disrupting healthcare services. Further, COVID-19 has taken a staggering toll on the National Health Expenditure (NHE) plan, resulting in a massive commotion in terms of health care spending, utilization and employment trends.
Good Medium Term Outlook for Bitcoin, Says Bitfury CEO

Brian Brooks is bullish on bitcoin in the medium-term due to findings in a recent Goldman Sachs report. Bitcoin rose by 500% between Nov. 2020 to March 2021 but dropped as low as $39,692 by 9:45 am Eastern Time on Jan. 10, 2021. “There are some things going on short-term that are a little bit negative for Bitcoin, but only short-term,” said Brian Brooks, CEO of Bitfury, and former Acting Comptroller of the Currency, in a recent interview with CNBC. Brooks went on to say, “The Fed is introducing some mild inflation strategy for 2022. Due to bitcoin’s potential as a hedge against inflation, there are going to be some modestly negative effects on price.” He refers to the Fed’s minutes from its most recent meeting, where it is evident that the bank is set to remove stimulus from the economy to combat rising prices.
Manitowoc: Ambitious Medium-Term Outlook Highlights The Upside Potential

Manitowoc may have guided lower on its FQ4 numbers, but the medium-term guidance is promising. Manitowoc (MTW), a leading provider of lifting equipment for the construction industry, recently held an upbeat investor day event featuring in-depth discussions around the current state of the business, the growth strategy (organic and inorganic), as well as ongoing diversification efforts into building a less cyclical platform. Looking ahead, MTW also looks set to be a key beneficiary of the infrastructure bill-driven crane equipment market recovery, although, in the near term, it will need to navigate through supply chain and material cost headwinds. With MTW on track to achieve double-digit % margins over the medium-term, even a below-par c. 7x EV/EBITDA multiple would imply significant valuation upside from here.
GBP/USD Forex Signal: Medium-Term Bullish Momentum

Wednesday 29th December’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as none of the key support or resistance levels identified were hit that day. Trades may only be entered before 5pm London time today. Long Trade Ideas. Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately...
CommScope falls 6% as Evercore hits sidelines for 2022, despite long-term upside

CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM) is 6% lower today following a downgrade to In Line at Evercore ISI, which sees "limited" upside for 2022 as the company fights some headwinds. Those include a "difficult supply chain environment, HNS divesture and NEXT initiatives," the firm says. It's still positive on long-term upside if...
DHS: Great Valuation, Great Yield, This High Dividend ETF Is A Buy

DHS is a high-dividend ETF with over 300 holdings, but is surprisingly concentrated with 85% of assets within just 20 industries. The WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) is one of the best opportunities in the dividend ETF space today. With an estimated 3.50% yield over the next twelve months, an ultra-low forward price-earnings ratio of 16x, and some excellent selections to protect against rising inflation rates, DHS is undoubtedly one to watch in the coming months. This article will present the latest fundamental metrics and make the case that if it's a high yield with a bit of downside protection you're seeking, DHS is one to buy.
TEAF: Sustainable Growth And 7% Yield

TEAF is a term limited, ESG closed end fund that pays a 7% monthly distribution and has excellent growth prospects over the next 9 years. "Please allow me to introduce myself, I'm a man of wealth and taste". - The Rolling Stones. I am the epitome of an enigma, for...
