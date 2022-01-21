Tenaris: A Valuation Overrun Despite The Medium Term Promises

Brian Brooks is bullish on bitcoin in the medium-term due to findings in a recent Goldman Sachs report. Bitcoin rose by 500% between Nov. 2020 to March 2021 but dropped as low as $39,692 by 9:45 am Eastern Time on Jan. 10, 2021. “There are some things going on short-term that are a little bit negative for Bitcoin, but only short-term,” said Brian Brooks, CEO of Bitfury, and former Acting Comptroller of the Currency, in a recent interview with CNBC. Brooks went on to say, “The Fed is introducing some mild inflation strategy for 2022. Due to bitcoin’s potential as a hedge against inflation, there are going to be some modestly negative effects on price.” He refers to the Fed’s minutes from its most recent meeting, where it is evident that the bank is set to remove stimulus from the economy to combat rising prices.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO