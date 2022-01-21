ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD POLL : When do you think Grey's Anatomy should end?

By Raina
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Sam who was picked...

digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy future revealed beyond season 18

Grey's Anatomy fans can breathe a sigh of relief over the show's future. ABC, in the US, announced on Monday (January 10) that it has given the ratings juggernaut a 19th season, with Ellen Pompeo on board to return as Dr Meredith Grey and showrunner Krista Vernoff back too (via Variety).
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Fans Will Be Surprised About This Delay News

While the coronavirus pandemic may no longer be part of the Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 storylines, it's still affecting the actors in real life. On January 5, TVLine exclusively reported that ABC officially delayed the start of production for Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 after the holiday season break. The network had originally planned to welcome back cast members and begin rolling cameras for new episodes on January 10. But due to a surge of the coronavirus variant Omicron, the popular fictional medical drama and its spinoff were forced to take a longer pause. Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 were reportedly set to resume filming on January 12.
TV SERIES
kshb.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Has Been Renewed For A 19th Season

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital isn’t closing down any time soon. “Grey’s Anatomy” has just...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Which “Grey’s Anatomy” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?

Since its hit premiere, nearly 20 years ago, Grey’s Anatomy has been providing us with weekly drama and steamy romances; along with medical mysteries and iconic friendships (uhm hello, Christina and Meredith forever). Shonda Rhimes created a dynamic ensemble of characters, each with their own arcs, motivations, and unique personalities. It’s in this ensemble that we can find every zodiac sign represented, with absurd accuracy. So let’s scrub in, and break down some of the most popular characters from Grey’s Anatomy!
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Is Officially Happening

Don’t hang up your scrubs just yet, because despite rumors that Grey’s Anatomy may be nearing its end with Season 18, ABC has other plans for the long-running medical drama. That’s right — Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 is officially happening. The renewal announcement came in the middle of Season 18, and confirmed there still is no end in sight for the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

ABC renews Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Station 19

NEWS BRIEF: US broadcast network ABC has followed up its renewal of long-running drama Grey’s Anatomy by ordering a sixth season of spin-off series Station 19. Krista Vernoff will continue to showrun both series, with Station 19 continuing to follow a group of heroic Seattle firefighters. The show was created by Stacy McKee and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. It is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Ozark - Season 4A - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 4A of Ozark is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

As We See It - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of As We See It is now available to watch on Amazon. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
TV SERIES

