Nintendo Switch Online The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Announced for February

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are considered some of the best works Game Freak has ever produced. It introduced a number of concepts to the franchise, including the PokéRadar, the Pokétch, and many iconic Pocket Monsters; especially Lucario. However, despite its pedigree, I found myself dreading the arrival of the updated/remastered Pokémon game. While Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee was a breath of fresh air, the main games haven’t gotten enough TLC to justify a £50 full game in recent memory. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are solid updates, but they still aren’t exactly brilliant examples of the classic Pokemon gameplay.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO