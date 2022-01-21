ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Online The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Announced for February

By Marques
gamingideology.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo announces that Nintendo Switch Online will be available in February...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
gameranx.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Appears In New Nintendo Switch Commercial

A small snippet of gameplay footage has been highlighted. Pokemon fans are eagerly awaiting the next major video game release. We already know that Pokemon Legends: Arceus is coming. However, footage has been a bit scarce, and thankfully that’s going to change soon. Recently, we have seen some new gameplay footage through a short commercial advertising the Nintendo Switch platform. Thanks to the commercial, we got another glimpse of what we’ll be experiencing in the upcoming Pokemon installment.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Nintendo’s Zelda Game & Watch is a fun collectable that needs more games

Whether it’s the Switch, the original Game Boy, weird Android-powered gaming portables or, now, Nintendo’s surprisingly solid Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, I’m strangely drawn to handheld consoles. While Nintendo’s follow-up to its Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. handheld is a surprisingly solid device,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Ubisoft announces Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is heading for Nintendo Switch

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will launch for Nintendo Switch on February 17. The compilation first launched back in 2016 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. But now players will be able to test out their assassin skills on the go or from the comfort of their sofa, with a few additional features arriving in the Switch port that take advantage of the console’s unique skill set, such as Handheld Mode.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Switch Online#Nintendo 64
digitalspy.com

The best Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order deals on Nintendo Switch

Prepare to catch, survey and research wild Pokémon in the latest sprawling action RPG from Nintendo – Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the next big entry in the monster-catching franchise and it's out on January 28 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Your role is to build the first-ever Pokédex...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Banjo-Kazooie coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Rare’s 1998 Nintendo 64 action-platformer Banjo-Kazooie is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service on Jan. 20, Nintendo announced Tuesday. It’s the 11th Nintendo 64 game for Nintendo’s premium tier of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack...
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

Zelda’s Study: The Zora Hall of Nostalgic Easter Egg Music (Majora’s Mask)

In an effort to capitalize on the success of Ocarina of Time, series legend Shigeru Miyamoto championed the prospect of developing an alternate version of the game with reimagined dungeons. Eiji Aonuma, who was the system director and dungeon designer at the time, wanted to create an original new game. Not wanting to discourage his young protege, Miyamoto agreed to Aonuma’s request, but his approval came with a caveat: the game must be completed in a year.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Nintendo Switch review: not all that glitters is gold

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are considered some of the best works Game Freak has ever produced. It introduced a number of concepts to the franchise, including the PokéRadar, the Pokétch, and many iconic Pocket Monsters; especially Lucario. However, despite its pedigree, I found myself dreading the arrival of the updated/remastered Pokémon game. While Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee was a breath of fresh air, the main games haven’t gotten enough TLC to justify a £50 full game in recent memory. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are solid updates, but they still aren’t exactly brilliant examples of the classic Pokemon gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
gamingideology.com

Tsunageru Puzzle Tamagotori announced for Nintendo Switch

Hatsune Miku all the way! For Miku fans, there can never be enough Miku. Hatsune Miku: Colorful stage! is finally available worldwide for mobile devices since December. stand with me now Hatsune Miku: Tsunageru Puzzle Tamagotori another console game. Crypton Future Media resign but so far nothing more than the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Nintendo Direct February 2022: New leak hints at what to expect from the next Direct

A Nintendo Direct for February 2022 could be in the works. As marked in a message On Reddit, noted leaker NateTheHate has revealed a ton of information about what might be planned for the Switch in 2022. The notable leaker outlined this unannounced information in a YouTube video which made a number of references to a possible February 2022 Nintendo Direct.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

The Danganronpa Series Celebrates a Milestone and Debuts on Xbox

Spike Chunsoft has announced and immediately released Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition for Xbox One and Windows 10. Starting today, the Anniversary Edition is also part of Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Trigger Happy Havoc is the first installment in the Danganronpa series, which has sold over...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Underworld Dreams: The False King Announced for Nintendo Switch

One-man development studio Drop of Pixel and publisher Skystone Games have announced Underworld Dreams: The False King, a new first-person horror game that is "built from the ground up" for Nintendo Switch (though it will also be released on PC via both Steam and the Epic Games Store). It is due out this Spring.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online adds Banjo-Kazooie on January 20

Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online will add Banjo-Kazooie on January 20, Nintendo announced. Banjo-Kazooie first launched for Nintendo 64 in June 1998. The intellectual property and its developer Rare are now owned by Microsoft. Here is an overview of the game, via Nintendo:. This action game, released for...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Capcom announces new sales figures shortly after PC release

Shortly after the PC release of Monster Hunter Rise current sales figures published. The game has now crossed the eight million units physically delivered and digitally sold. Capcom last reported 7.5 million units in mid-October. So you can count on approximately 500,000 copies sold worldwide since then. It’s hard to say how many of these will be PCs. After all, there is still a Christmas sale for Nintendo Switch in between.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Pokemon Legends Arceus uses Nintendo’s new online networking library for better online

As you may have already discovered, yesterday saw the leaking of information regarding the latest Pokemon game, Pokemon: Legends Arceus, as a few people received retail copies ahead of the game’s official launch next Friday. One thing which has been discovered is that the game uses NPLN which is Nintendo’s new and improved online networking library. While the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus doesn’t have full online play, it does have trading like previous games. NPLN is still in beta but it was first used in Monster Hunter Rise and it brings with it stable connectivity.
RETAIL
gamingideology.com

Shadow Warrior 3 likely to be released in March

Devolver Digital becomes Shadow Warrior 3 likely to be released on March 1 for PS4 and Xbox One. The date has not yet been officially confirmed, but it will be listed on both the PlayStation and Xbox Store. Shadow Warrior 3 was announced in July 2020 (we reported).
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Dig in with Terraria’s free game trial on Nintendo Switch Online

Indie hit Terraria has been a huge success on a load of platforms, from the PC experience to iOS and Android, and it works well in all of its forms. One particular favourite is the Switch version, which has been a great success. If you’ve not had the chance to try it out yet, then we’ve got some great news for you, as you’ll soon get the chance with a Terraria free trial.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel introduces you in detail to the in-game store

Konami also has a trailer Yu-Gi-Oh! master duel published, which this time introduces you extensively to the store. In a free-to-play game you can of course expect a lot from a store. The video shows how to access the store and how to spend your in-game currency there. This includes...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy