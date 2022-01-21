Timing The Market Is Risky - Put Your Money To Work

DHS is a high-dividend ETF with over 300 holdings, but is surprisingly concentrated with 85% of assets within just 20 industries. The WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) is one of the best opportunities in the dividend ETF space today. With an estimated 3.50% yield over the next twelve months, an ultra-low forward price-earnings ratio of 16x, and some excellent selections to protect against rising inflation rates, DHS is undoubtedly one to watch in the coming months. This article will present the latest fundamental metrics and make the case that if it's a high yield with a bit of downside protection you're seeking, DHS is one to buy.

