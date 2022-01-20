ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Things To Do In KC This Weekend: January 21-23

By Mary Henn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth KC and Buffalo dominated their opponents in the first round of the playoffs, blowing out Pittsburgh and New England respectively. Now, the top two young quarterbacks in the league are set to collide at GEHA Field. This has all...

minnesotamonthly.com

Weekend Best Bets: Jan. 21-23

When: Saturday, Jan. 22; 7:45 p.m. Where: First Avenue, 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis. What better way to celebrate 17 years of The Current than with live music? A great lineup of musicians will take the stage in First Avenue’s Mainroom, including Low Cut Connie, Jade Bird, and local artists Kiss the Tiger and Miloe.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sportico

NFL Playoffs Deliver Drama, Ratings on the Road to Los Angeles

The NFL product is stronger than ever. Three of the four playoff games this weekend were decided on walk-off field goals as the final seconds ticked away on the game clock. The other was won with a touchdown pass in overtime. In the end, the underdog the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals, plus last year’s Super Bowl losing Kansas City Chiefs, were the survivors. It’s possible those could have been the last NFL games for all-time great quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, but even with those marquee quarterbacks gone for the postseason, the league has great matchups in...
NFL
Kansas State
Everyday Strangers has grabbed our attention with their ten minute “taste” of “psych jazz”

Since 2019, keyboardist Vincent Orsolini and drummer Tyree Johnson have led the local jazz fusion band Everyday Strangers. They are among a group of local musicians looking to reshape and update the traditional view of jazz in Kansas City. This versatile duo merges a wide array of international influences, from France to the United States and beyond, to create a genre-bending brand of fusion jazz they call “psych jazz.” “We try to explain what we do, but the music speaks for itself,” Johnson says.
KANSAS CITY, MO
There’s a new live-fire barbecue pit at Callsign Brewing in the Northland

Jared Wolfe’s original plan was to call his barbecue pit Lone Wolfe. That, he quickly came to feel, would be living a lie. “I didn’t feel like it was a good fit, to be honest,” he says. “I definitely learned I cannot do this myself, and I’ve built a team around me. It’s not a small feat to try and do this. I’ve learned that if I didn’t have the support I do, there’s no way I could do this.”
KANSAS CITY, MO

