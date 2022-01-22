Minnesota Weather: Rounds Of Light Snow Expected Over The Weekend

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

UPDATE (6 p.m.): A snow system blew over the Twin Cities metro on Friday evening, and more rounds of snow are expected over the weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says Friday’s snow was a light Alberta clipper system, as the others this weekend will be. Friday’s fast-moving system was expected to leave little more than a dusting of snow across central and southern Minnesota.

“This is like the appetizer, a couple more rounds will be coming our way,” Shaffer said.

The next clipper system is expected to swoop over southern Minnesota on Saturday evening, bringing an inch or two of snow to communities south of the Interstate 94 corridor. Daytime temperatures Saturday will be in the teens.

The third clipper system will hit Sunday night and last into Monday. This system is expected to bring more light snow to most of northern and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

After the snow, another mass of arctic air will descend on Minnesota on Tuesday. High temperatures during the middle of next week will be in the single digits.

Light snow is developing from northwest to southeast throughout the day Friday and will spread southeast through the early evening, most likely reaching the Twin Cities by 6 p.m. or so.

In Polk County, the sheriff announced a no travel advisory due to the high winds. There is very little visibility in those areas, the sheriff said.

Most of the snowfall should be finished by 11 p.m. or midnight. That will be 1 of 3 systems.

For temperatures, there will be a slight warmup as we reach the mid-teens by afternoon, but windy conditions will make it feel colder.

Temperatures drop on Saturday morning, with below zero temperatures expected in the northeast, with the Twin Cities warmer at about 10 degrees. By late afternoon, snow will again develop, mostly affecting the area south of Interstate 94.

On an even colder day Sunday, the third system develops in the afternoon and will last longer, into Monday morning. Travel that morning could be impacted.

When it’s all said and done, areas could see about 4 to 5 inches of snow. A high-end scenario shows a possibility of a narrow stripe of 6 to 8 inches of snow in areas like Hinckley, Grand Rapids and Bemidji.

All in all it should be a quintessential winter weekend in Minnesota. However, if you’re looking to make snowballs over the weekend, it’s unfortunately going to be too powdery and fluffy.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday morning could be slick due to the tail end of the third snow system. We will watch through the weekend on intensity and latest timing.

Temperatures are expected to dip near zero degrees on Tuesday.