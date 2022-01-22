ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Weather: Rounds Of Light Snow Expected Over The Weekend

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dHt6t_0drserI800

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

UPDATE (6 p.m.): A snow system blew over the Twin Cities metro on Friday evening, and more rounds of snow are expected over the weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says Friday’s snow was a light Alberta clipper system, as the others this weekend will be. Friday’s fast-moving system was expected to leave little more than a dusting of snow across central and southern Minnesota.

“This is like the appetizer, a couple more rounds will be coming our way,” Shaffer said.

The next clipper system is expected to swoop over southern Minnesota on Saturday evening, bringing an inch or two of snow to communities south of the Interstate 94 corridor. Daytime temperatures Saturday will be in the teens.

The third clipper system will hit Sunday night and last into Monday. This system is expected to bring more light snow to most of northern and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

After the snow, another mass of arctic air will descend on Minnesota on Tuesday. High temperatures during the middle of next week will be in the single digits.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several light snow systems are expected over the next several days.

Light snow is developing from northwest to southeast throughout the day Friday and will spread southeast through the early evening, most likely reaching the Twin Cities by 6 p.m. or so.

In Polk County, the sheriff announced a no travel advisory due to the high winds. There is very little visibility in those areas, the sheriff said.

Most of the snowfall should be finished by 11 p.m. or midnight. That will be 1 of 3 systems.

For temperatures, there will be a slight warmup as we reach the mid-teens by afternoon, but windy conditions will make it feel colder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ovlo_0drserI800

(credit: CBS)

Temperatures drop on Saturday morning, with below zero temperatures expected in the northeast, with the Twin Cities warmer at about 10 degrees. By late afternoon, snow will again develop, mostly affecting the area south of Interstate 94.

On an even colder day Sunday, the third system develops in the afternoon and will last longer, into Monday morning. Travel that morning could be impacted.

When it’s all said and done, areas could see about 4 to 5 inches of snow. A high-end scenario shows a possibility of a narrow stripe of 6 to 8 inches of snow in areas like Hinckley, Grand Rapids and Bemidji.

All in all it should be a quintessential winter weekend in Minnesota. However, if you’re looking to make snowballs over the weekend, it’s unfortunately going to be too powdery and fluffy.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday morning could be slick due to the tail end of the third snow system. We will watch through the weekend on intensity and latest timing.

Temperatures are expected to dip near zero degrees on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Through Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Yet another January cold snap is underway, according to WCCO-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer. A high-pressure system is keeping the skies clear over Minnesota, but it’s an arctic system that’s bringing in brutally cold air that’s going to stick around for the next couple days. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings for much of northern, western and southeastern Minnesota through Wednesday. Feels-like temps will be as cold as minus 45 degrees. Frostbite is possible in exposed skin in just 10 minutes in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Despite Recent Snow, Conditions Aren’t Great For Snowmobiling In Western Wisconsin

HUDSON, Wis. (WCCO) — After a weekend of shoveling, it may be hard to believe but in some areas there’s still not enough snow for safe snowmobiling. WCCO spent some time with the DNR in Wisconsin where conditions are surprisingly not ideal. You could say Jake Holsclaw was born ready. The Wisconsin DNR officer has always been up for adventure and exploration. “Growing up the outdoors was important to me,” he said. “My grandmpa was a great outdoorsman my dad was an outdoorsman. Becoming a warden was what I wanted to do. I actually knew from a pretty young age.” He now patrols central...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

More Than 400 Crashes & Spinouts On Minnesota Roads Amid Saturday’s Snow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There were more than 400 crashes and spinouts Saturday on Minnesota roads as an Alberta clipper snow system swept over the state. The Minnesota State Patrol says that from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. there were 204 crashes and 236 spinouts statewide. In those crashes, 19 people were hurt, one of them seriously. There were no reported fatalities. The crashes came as a light snow system blew over the state. A winter weather advisory was in effect Saturday night for parts of southwestern and south-central Minnesota until midnight. The system left roughly an inch or two of snow across many parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. Some areas saw as much as 5 inches stack up, according to WCCO Weather Watchers. More snow is in the forecast for Sunday night.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Plans Comeback From Tourism Losses Caused By COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tourism is one of the industries most affected by the pandemic, as less people traveled and explored big cities. The Twin Cities were not immune to this loss. Back in November, our hotels on average were only 44% full, according to STR, a group that does data and analytics insights for the global hospitality industry. Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism group, says it isn’t exactly sure why Minnesota is seeing the lowest hotel occupancy rates in the country. But they say being a state with extremely cold temperatures and tight COVID-19 restrictions on masking and dining in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alberta, MN
City
Grand Rapids, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Hinckley, MN
City
Bemidji, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Odds Favoring Colder, Snowier Winter This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Temperatures in Minnesota have been below average recently, and odds are favoring a colder and snowier winter given that it’s the second weak La Niña year in a row. The seasonal temperature outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed “equal chances” for above-, near-, and below-normal temperatures through February. But when back-to-back La Niña winters occur, the second winter is more often than not colder and wetter than normal. February Temperature Outlook (Credit: CBS) There isn’t a strong sign of prolonged deep freeze or an extended warmup. Instead, what is more likely to occur for the rest of winter...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Average Positivity Rate Falling, But Massive Backlog Of Tests Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the state’s average positivity rate now on a downward trend following the arrival of the omicron variant, Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 35,504 new cases and 37 more deaths due to COVID-19. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,264,935, which includes 41,935 reinfections. These figures include tests processed over the weekend. The health department admitted that there is a very large backlog in test reporting currently: “The recent surge of COVID-19 cases is creating the highest volume of lab reports since the beginning of the pandemic. The high volume of...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

What’s An ‘Ice Quake?’ Perhaps The Answer To The Noises You’re Hearing At Night

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) – Whether it’s a bang, crash or a snap – perhaps you’ve been woken up to a loud noise coming from outside your home this week. “I hear it just about every year when it gets cold,” said Bob Daggett, who lives in Richfield. The noises, most often coming from the foundation or roof of your home, have a simple explanation. “The official scientific term is cryoseisism,” said Jacob Beitlich of the National Weather Service Twin Cities Office. “It’s where you have water that seeps into the ground, then when you get temperatures to drop very quickly, that water freezes,...
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: More Dangerous Wind Chill Early Thursday, Light Snow Friday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has issued another widespread wind chill advisory for Minnesota. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the advisory will be in effect through noon Thursday, and will be reissued in the overnight hours and go through noon Friday. It could feel like minus 30 to minus 40 degrees at times. Frostbite can attack exposed skin in less than 20 minutes in these conditions. (credit: CBS) The Twin Cities will have a high of 2 degrees Thursday, with pretty much the entire state in the same frozen boat. It will be even colder in western and northwestern Minnesota. O’Connor says a quick-moving system will drop light snow across the state beginning Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. It will reach the metro by about dinnertime. Snow totals will only range between a dusting in southern Minnesota, and over 2 inches in the Arrowhead. Temperatures will warm into the teens Friday through Monday, with more snow chances Sunday and Monday. We’ll dive back into single-digit highs next Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Arctic Air#School Closings#Said And Done#Alberta Clipper#Wcco#The Twin Cities
CBS Minnesota

Fans Send Off Olympics-Bound US Women’s Hockey Team From National Sports Center

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — Nearly four years ago, the United States Women’s Hockey Team won gold in South Korea. Monday, they’re ready to head back to the Olympics to defend that title, this time in China. Six members of the team are from Minnesota, so it only makes sense the sendoff happened in “the State of Hockey.” There was so much energy and excitement Monday at the National Sports Center in Blaine as fans showed up to show their support for the player. They got a great sendoff as they left the center in a bus. They are heading to Los Angeles before...
CBS Minnesota

‘Very Unexpected Outcome’: Eagle Hit By Train In Western WI Expected To Fully Recover

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An animal known for taking flight ended up on an unexpected ride. On Jan. 11, a young eagle was on a railroad track when it was hit by a train. It happened in Stockholm, Wisconsin, which is near Lake City, Minnesota. Normally, those accidents end tragically for eagles, but that wasn’t this case this time. “To be able to see some of these animals up close is absolutely amazing and I’m grateful every day of what I do,” said Kathy Kasakaitas. As a wildlife rehabilitator for Coulee Region Wildlife Center, Kasakaitas has seen enough injured animals over the years to...
LAKE CITY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Man With COVID Dies After Legal Battle Over Ventilator

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Buffalo man who had been battling COVID-19 on a ventilator has died days after he was moved to a Texas hospital amid a legal battle between his family and a Minnesota health care system. Last week, an Anoka County judge ordered Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids to keep Scott Quiner on a ventilator. Quiner had gone to the hospital after he contracted COVID-19 for the second time in October. His wife of 35 years, Anne, said she went to court after the hospital said that nothing more could be done for him, and it was time to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

How Does Minnesota Cold Stack Up Against Other States?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This weekend, fans from all over the country will visit Minnesota for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. For some, it will be the coldest temperatures they have ever felt. So where does Minnesota stand in terms of the coldest places in the U.S.? Well, no surprise, Alaska beats everyone — by a lot. The state’s average annual temp is 26 degrees, while Minnesota’s is 40.1. “Alaska’s in their own category for cold,” said Pete Boulay, assistant state climatologist with the Minnesota State Climatology Office. “They know cold.” But after that, Boulay says it’s all pretty close. MinnPost ran the NOAA...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Humanitarian Group Creating Homes, ‘Sense Of Relief’ For Afghan Refugees Heading To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of Afghan families are on their way to their new homes and new lives in Minnesota. Last fall, thousands of refugees escaped Kabul with the U.S. military withdrawal. More than 700 have come to Minnesota, and now, about 250 more are expected to arrive by the end of February. Sonia Anunciacion, the Afghan response project lead for Alight, a Minneapolis-based humanitarian organization, is helping furnish apartments in the Twin Cities for the refugees. “So many of them have seen really awful things in Afghanistan,” Anunciacion said. “We just want them to be able to open that door and feel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 11,193 New Cases, 42 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota reported 11,193 new COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths Monday. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the total case count to 1,229,444, including 38,230 reinfections. Total deaths from the virus now number 11,193. The state’s average positivity rate stands at 23.7%, seemingly holding steady, though still at its highest point since the start of the pandemic. The daily new cases per 100,000 residents was last reported at 225.7, a slight drop from its peak of 227.7 reported last week. As of Friday, there were 1,566 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, 238 on them in intensive care. Seventy-two percent of the state’s hospitals report no available adult ICU beds. The state has distributed more than 9 million vaccine doses, including nearly 2 million boosters. More than 73% of the state’s 5-and-older residents have received at least one shot.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘Hockey Party’: Hundreds Compete In Pond Hockey Tournament’s Opening Weekend Finale

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of competitors and fans braved below-zero temperatures to celebrate the finale of the U.S. Pond Hockey Tournament’s opening weekend Sunday. Starting at 8:15 a.m. under the morning sunlight, the surviving tournament teams in the “Rink Rat” division played for the chance at taking home the silver scoop. “It’s a great time, you have hundreds of teams that come out,” said Derek Murphy, whose team played Sunday afternoon. “You play for 45 minutes and then go in the tent, drink some beers and food with the guys.” For Murphy and others, the event is almost a trip back in time. “It...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

‘This Place Is Pretty Breathtaking’: Snow Activities At Whitewater State Park

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — At Whitewater State Park in Winona County, it doesn’t matter if it’s above or below 30 degrees — people show up for one particular snow activity. Even with the ground covered in a blanket of January snow, Whitewater finds a way to stand out. There are bluffs that seem to push up, beaver dams that push across and a creek that pushes its way through it all. Every part of it can be seen if you have just the right footwear. “I’ve been snowshoeing out here since high school,” Kelly Allen-Sobeck of Rochester said. Kelly and her crew are part of...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

New COVID Testing Site To Open In St. Paul On Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A temporary COVID-19 testing site will open in St. Paul on Tuesday. The site, at the Minnesota Department of Transportation Building, will be able to process 1,000 tests a day. Hours will be from 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day, except on opening day, when it’ll open at 10 a.m. The new location will offer nasal-swab PCR tests, which provides results within 48-72 hours. Tests are free and insurance is not required. As the Omicron variant spreads throughout Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz says testing is one of the “key tools” to fight the surge. Other sites have opened in the metro area in the past few weeks, including locations in Anoka, Cottage Grove, and North Branch. MORE: Positivity Rate, New Cases Per Capita Appear To Be Leveling Off The St. Paul site is located at 395 John Ireland Boulevard. Free parking is available in the MnDOT Building Parking Ramp F on 424 Rice Street. The site will operate through Feb. 14.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann To Retire Feb. 2

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of Minnesota’s leaders in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 will retire next month. The Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday that Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann will retire Feb. 2. “Serving as the director of the infectious disease division has been one of the great honors of my life,” Ehresmann said in a release. “Like so many people who have worked in a job they love, I have mixed feelings about saying goodbye. That said, it has been my privilege to work with an amazing team and I have every confidence I am handing the baton to the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Ranks Among Top 10 Most Active States, But It’s Not All Good News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report shows a quarter of all Americans don’t get enough physical activity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked all 50 states and found those in the south are least active. Colorado has the most active people. Minnesota came in eighth on the list for having the most active people. However, that figure still indicates an inactivity rate of 21%. “Getting enough physical activity could prevent 1 in 10 premature deaths,” Dr. Ruth Petersen, Director of CDC’s Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity. “Too many people are missing out on the health benefits of physical activity such as improved sleep, reduced blood pressure and anxiety, lowered risk for heart disease, several cancers, and dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease).” Click here for more information.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Enbridge Energy: Pierced Aquifer Near Minnesota Section Of Oil Pipeline Fixed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Enbridge Energy said it has stopped the flow of spilled artesian groundwater that began a year ago when workers installing the Line 3 oil pipeline in northwestern Minnesota punctured an aquifer. The spill near Enbridge’s terminal in Clearbrook was one of the worst environmental accidents during construction of the 340-mile (547-kilometer) pipeline in Minnesota. Workers dug too deeply into the ground and the rupture resulted in a 24 million gallon groundwater leak. The company told the state Department of Natural Resources that it stopped the uncontrolled leak on Tuesday. The DNR said it will monitor the repair and the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
51K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy