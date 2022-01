I’m just going to say it. I suck at reading challenges. Well, I suck at most reading challenges. For the past few years, I have only been able to follow through with the Goodreads challenge — because it’s more about quantity than following specific prompts. And even then, I don’t have the best track record with it. There’s been at least two years in which I lowered the challenge mid-year because there was just no way I would make it to my original goal. Don’t even get me started with the more specific ones, like the POPSUGAR Reading Challenge, or our very own Read Harder Challenge. There hasn’t been a single year in which I’ve been successful at completing one of those.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO