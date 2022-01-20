More than $1 million to be donated to Indigenous-led sustainability efforts

A philanthropic group called the Decolonizing Wealth Project is giving out more than $1 million in grant funds.

Grants will be going to 16 Indigenous-led organizations to help support a climate change or conservation campaign.

The organization hopes to make the grant program annual.

More than $1 million in grants will be distributed to 16 Indigenous-led organizations across the United States to help fund climate change and conservation campaigns.

The grant distribution is part of a new initiative from the philanthropic group Decolonizing Wealth Project called the Indigenous Earth Fund, and is made possible through the organization’s donor community, Liberated Capital.

Organization leadership hopes to make the Indigenous Earth Fund an annual grantmaking program to celebrate and invest in “the diverse wisdom that Indigenous communities have been cultivating for thousands of years.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

In addition, the initiative will help bring together Indigenous-led organizations and inter-tribal organizations to discuss strategies on how to address the climate crisis.

“We are honored to invest in Indigenous-led organizations that are leading the fight against climate change,” Edgar Villanueva, founder and principal of Decolonizing Wealth Project and Liberated Capital, said in a statement.

“Indigenous communities are guided by thousands of years of conservation techniques and solutions, arming them with the knowledge and the power to reverse climate destruction. It’s past time that philanthropy prioritize its support towards Indigenous communities so they can continue leading us toward a more sustainable future,”

On Thursday, the Decolonizing Wealth Project announced the first cohort of grant recipients include:

Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians - Portland, OR

Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition - Sacramento, CA

Children of the Setting Sun Productions - Bellingham, WA

Indian Country Grassroots Support - Farmington, NM

Indigenous Environmental Network- Bemidji, MN

Indian Land Tenure Foundation - Little Canada, MN

Native Movement - Fairbanks, AK

Native Organizers Alliance - New York, NY

Northern Alaska Environmental Center - Fairbanks, AK

Protect the Sacred (Harness) - Marina del Rey, CA

SAGE Development Authority - Portland, OR

Save California Salmon - Orleans, CA

Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples, In - Arcata, CA

Sicangu CDC- Mission, SD

Sogorea Te' Land Trust - Oakland, CA

Water Protector Legal Collective - Albuquerque, NM

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

CULTURAL PRESSURES RUNNING HIGH AS MARTIN SCORSESE STARTS FILMING ‘KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON’